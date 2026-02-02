IPL 2026 Dispatch: Samson Makes Much-Awaited 'Dencoming'; Kumble Has Special Advice For Abhishek

"I couldn't have been further away from cricket, which for me at the time was just perfect. It's exactly what I needed," Buttler said on 'For the Love of Cricket' podcast. "Obviously, the tournament didn't go personally how I'd have liked it to go. I just felt like I needed some space (away) from cricket and not to think about the game, and I could not have been further away from cricket where I was in that week," he said.