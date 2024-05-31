National

Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Govt Moves SC Seeking Water Supply From Haryana

Delhi Water Crisis: Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide water to the national capital for a month, saying it was not the time to indulge in politics.

PTI
Delhi's AAP govt has moved the Supreme Court seeking water supple from Haryana govt Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to Haryana for supplying more water to national capital, official sources said on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide water to the national capital for a month, saying it was not the time to indulge in politics.

Delhi has been facing a severe water shortage, with water minister Atishi accusing Haryana of not releasing city's share of water.

The water crisis prompet the Delhi government to impose a fine on those found wasting water.

The Delhi government on Wednesday said a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on water-wasting activities like washing vehicles with a hose and using domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

READ MORE | Delhi: Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Fine On Water Wastage Amid Heatwave

The BJP planned a protest against the AAP government on Friday, to which Kejriwal said it "will not solve the problem". "I request everyone with folded hands that instead of doing politics at this time, let us together provide relief to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said on X.

"If BJP talks to its governments of Haryana and UP and gets some water to Delhi for a month, the people of Delhi will appreciate this step of the BJP very much. Such extreme heat is beyond anyone's control. But if we all work together, we can provide relief to people," he said.

In such scorching heat the demand for water has increased a lot, Kejriwal said, adding that the water that Delhi used to get from neighbouring states has also reduced.

"That means demand increased a lot and supply decreased. We all have to solve this together," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal is out on interim bail till Saturday, June 1.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  5. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
World News
  1. Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat, Cala, Dies Of Old Age, Leaving Fans Worldwide Heartbroken
  2. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  3. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  4. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  5. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs