Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Govt Moves SC Seeking Water Supply From Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to Haryana for supplying more water to national capital, official sources said on Friday.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide water to the national capital for a month, saying it was not the time to indulge in politics.
Delhi has been facing a severe water shortage, with water minister Atishi accusing Haryana of not releasing city's share of water.
The Delhi government on Wednesday said a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on water-wasting activities like washing vehicles with a hose and using domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.
The BJP planned a protest against the AAP government on Friday, to which Kejriwal said it "will not solve the problem". "I request everyone with folded hands that instead of doing politics at this time, let us together provide relief to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said on X.
"If BJP talks to its governments of Haryana and UP and gets some water to Delhi for a month, the people of Delhi will appreciate this step of the BJP very much. Such extreme heat is beyond anyone's control. But if we all work together, we can provide relief to people," he said.
In such scorching heat the demand for water has increased a lot, Kejriwal said, adding that the water that Delhi used to get from neighbouring states has also reduced.
"That means demand increased a lot and supply decreased. We all have to solve this together," he said.
Arvind Kejriwal is out on interim bail till Saturday, June 1.