India Election Highlights, March 16: ECI Announces Poll Dates, 4M Formula For Free & Fair Elections, "Vote From Home" Facility And More

4. EC will deploy 3.4 lakh Central Security Personnel Along with State Police Forces during polls

The Election Commission (EC) is planning to deploy 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police forces in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in four states starting April 19. The deployment will be phased to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections. The EC has considered requests from state CEOs and has decided to deploy around 3,400 companies of CAPFs in all states and Union territories. The combined strength of all CAPFs is around 10 lakh. The forces will be deployed in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. The EC has already mobilized about 2,000 companies in sensitive and hyper-sensitive constituencies, and about 1.5 lakh personnel will move through roads and rail. The CAPF personnel will be deployed for poll-related duties.