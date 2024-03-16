Elections

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: How Are The Dates Distributed?|Details Inside

As per the announcement made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today, a total of 22 states and UTs will undergo voting in just one poll day while three states will conduct voting in all seven phases. The states with the most poll dates include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Outlook Web Desk
March 16, 2024
PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the detailed poll schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the announcement made by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the elections across all states and union territories will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19 and will end in June 1.

CEC Rajiv Kumar announcing Lok Sabha poll schedules on Saturday | - Outlook Photo/Tribhuvan Tiwari
Today the CEC announced that the phase 1 voting will take place on April 19, phase 2 voting on April 26, phase 3 voting on May 7, phase 4 voting on May 13, phase 5 voting on May 13, phase 6 voting on May 25 and phase 7 voting on June 1. 

About the date divisions

While a total of 22 states and UTs will undergo voting in just one poll day, three states will conduct voting in all seven phases. The states with most poll dates include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. 

Almost all UTs will vote in a single phase, except Jammu and Kashmir, which will vote on five poll dates.

Here's a state-wise breakdown of which state has how many dates.

22 States and UTs with one poll date

Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar island, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

4 States and UTs with two poll dates

Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Manipur

2 States and UTs with three poll dates

Chhattisgarh, Assam

3 States and UTs with four poll dates

Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand

2 States and UTs with five poll dates

Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir

3 States and UTs with seven poll dates

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal

