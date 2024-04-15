'No One Should Be Scared': PM Modi Speaks On 'Big Plans’, Electoral Bonds, Ram Mandir And More

'No One Should Be Scared'

PM Narendra Modi assured people that they need not fear when he says he has big plans for the country in his election speeches. PM Modi clarified his comments by saying that his goal is to make India a developed country by 2047, not to scare or suppress anyone.

Also Read:

Modi said: "When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don't take decisions to scare or run-over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation. Additionally, the governments always say we have done everything. I don't believe I have done everything. I have tried to do everything in the right direction, yet there is so much I need to do, because I see that my country has so many needs. How do I fulfil the dreams of every family? That is why I say this is a trailer".