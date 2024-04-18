Ghulam Nabi Azad Alleges Rahul Gandhi Of Seeking Refuge In Minority Dominated States
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad stated that Gandhi's actions suggest otherwise and alleged that he is 'hesitant' to contest from the BJP-ruled states and alleged that Gandhi seeks refuge in states with a considerably high minority population.
Azad took a dig at Gandhi and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, referring to them as 'spoon-fed kids' rather than politicians, and said that both have done nothing on their own.
"Why is Rahul Gandhi hesitant to contest in the BJP-ruled states? While Gandhi claims to be fighting the BJP, his actions suggest otherwise. Why fly from the BJP-ruled states and seek refuge in minority-dominated ones?" Azad said while addressing public meetings in Sangaldan, Ukhral areas of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.
We Don't Come In Surveys, We Directly Form Government: AAP leader Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said though the Aam Aadmi Party's popularity is not captured in pre-poll surveys, its actual performance helps the outfit directly form government and asserted the Lok Sabha polls will deliver surprising results.
Mann, a senior leader of the AAP, an INDIA bloc constituent, on Wednesday also dismissed as a 'jumla' (rhetoric) the BJP's poll slogan of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' (saffron party-led NDA's claim of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats).
He said putting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP convener, in jail in connection with the excise policy case ahead of the Lok Sabha elections reflected autocracy as well as conspiracy by the ruling party.
-PTI
Election 2024 LIVE: Nomination Process For Fourth Fhase Of LS polls Begins
The process of nominating candidates for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May 13, began on Thursday.
The Election Commission, on behalf of the President, issued a notification to this effect on Thursday.
A total of 96 constituencies in nine states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the fourth phase of the elections.
This phase will include all 25 constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and 17 constituencies of Telangana.
The polling will also take place in various constituencies of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Election 2024 LIVE: How To Apply For Voter ID Card?
To cast their vote in India, an individual must be a citizen of the country. Eligibility to vote is granted to anyone aged 18 years or above. To apply for a fresh Voter ID Card one has to visit the official website - voters.eci.gov.in and select 'New Registrations for General Electors' and proceed to fill Form No. 6.
After logging in to the page with personalised credentials, the person has to fill out Form No. 6 with all the necessary details, attaching the required documents and photos. Ensure that all details are accurately completed prior to clicking Submit to complete the procedure. Once submitted, monitor the application status on the website by utilizing the given 'reference number and state name.'
Election 2024 LIVE: Can You Cast Your Vote Without Voter ID Card?
A voter ID, also referred to as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), holds significant importance in the process of casting votes as it is considered a crucial document.
However, not possessing a voter ID card is not a matter of concern anymore as according to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), one can vote in an election even without an ID card as long as that person's name is on the official voter list.
PM Sends Personalised Letters To All NDA Candidates Participating In First Phase Of LS Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned personalised letters to all candidates from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance participating in the initial stage of the Lok Sabha elections. He urged them to communicate his message to voters in their specific constituencies.
PM Modi in his letter said that the election is an opportunity to connect the country's present with a bright future.
According to PTI, one of the letters was sent to Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai, who is also the president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, in English, and another in Hindi was sent to its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni who is contesting from Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal.
Maharashtra: Poll Campaigns End In 5 LS Seats, 95 Lakh People Eligible To Vote On April 19
Over 95 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes on Friday in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
This phase covers five constituencies where campaigning concluded on Wednesday evening.
The polling will take place in the Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli-Chimur constituencies, all situated in the easternmost region of the state.
Meghalaya: Campaigns End For Two Lok Sabha Seats
The campaigning for the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya concluded on Wednesday, which are scheduled for the first phase of polling on April 19. Agatha K Sangma from NPP is aiming to maintain the Tura seat, while Vincent H Pala, the state Congress president, is vying for a fourth consecutive term from the Shillong constituency.
"The campaign ended without any major law and order issues. The poll machinery is prepared to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections."
The polling will take place in 3,512 booths, of which 400 have been identified as sensitive and 25 as vulnerable. A total of 22.67 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, he said.
Lok Sabha Polls: Key Highlights
With just a day left for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the nation is gearing up for the biggest festival of democracy. On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls.
As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the first phase of polling will go live on April 19 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.
To make voting more accessible for Indian voters, the election Commission announced the facility of home voting for voters aged above 85 and voters with physical disabilities of a 40 percent benchmark.
This year the apex poll body has also leveraged the social media superpower to create electoral awareness through several campaigns like 'Turning 18', 'You are the One'.