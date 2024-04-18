Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured

"A peaceful Ram Navami procession, which had all the due permission from the Administration, was attacked by miscreants at Saktipur; Beldanga - II Block; Murshidabad. Strangely, this time around, Mamata Police joined the miscreants in this ghastly attack and fired tear gas shells on the Ram Devotees to disperse them to ensure that the procession ends abruptly," said Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.