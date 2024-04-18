National

Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured

As per reports, a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami was taken out by a Hindu group at Murshidabad's Shaktipur in West Bengal.

People throwing stones at the Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Murshidabad | Photo: X/@PTI_News (Video Screengrab)
Clashes erupted in Murshidabad's Shaktipur area in West Bengal on Wednesday surrounding a Ram Navami procession that left several people injured. As per reports, a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami was taken out by a Hindu group.Several videos that have made rounds on social media have captured visuals of people hurling stones from their rooftops at the procession.

In a bid to restore law and order, police reportedly had to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the riotous mob.However, police soon confirmed that the situation had been brought under control and additional forces were deployed as well.

Injured people were taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Behrampore.

BJP's Reaction in Bengal

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government for being the driving force behind the clash, the state BJP unit alleged that stones were pelted at the rally and shops were vandalised.

"A peaceful Ram Navami procession, which had all the due permission from the Administration, was attacked by miscreants at Saktipur; Beldanga - II Block; Murshidabad. Strangely, this time around, Mamata Police joined the miscreants in this ghastly attack and fired tear gas shells on the Ram Devotees to disperse them to ensure that the procession ends abruptly," said Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

