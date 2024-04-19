Elections In Muzaffarnagar: BJP Looks For Hattrick But Thakurs Not Happy

Considered BJP’s core voters in Uttar Pradesh, the Rajput community has produced many of the BJP’s top leaders including Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh. Two weeks before the first phase of polls across eight seats in UP on April 19, community leader Thakur Puran Singh of Kisan Mazdoor Sev Sangathan addressed a Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur where they declared that they would vote for anyone but BJP. “Support of Rajputs is key to BJP winning so many seats in UP, especially in the west. A similar “Swabhiman Mahapanchayat” was held in Khera village of Muzaffarnagar this week, 72 hours ahead of the polls and attended by representatives of Rajput groups like Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. “We are upset because they have neglected Thakurs. Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh is the sole Rajput candidate contesting on a BJP ticket out of the 22 Lok Sabha seats in western UP. We need to show the government that it cannot function without us,” Thakur Puran Singh states. “Tyagis and Saints are also upset,” states Amit Saini, an independent journalist based in Muzaffarnagar. Last week in Saharanpur, several leaders of Rajput-dominated civil societies attended a campaign rally by Congress candidate Imran Masood, infamous for his “boti boti” comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.