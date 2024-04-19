Elections 2024: Reporters' Guarantee

As India, the world’s largest democracy, enters one of the longest electoral battles, spread over seven phases, the voting trends are set to shape the future of the vibrant land. The stakes are high as the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seeks a hattrick while the Opposition bloc INDIA attempts to destabilise it.
With the ideological battle lines getting sharper, the Outlook team fans out in the heat and dust to bring an array of ground reports on the Lok Sabha Election 2024.