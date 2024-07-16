Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the martyrdom of the soldiers. Further attacking the BJP government at Centre Kharge stated, "The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. The Modi government is acting as if everything is 'business as usual' and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly the Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks."