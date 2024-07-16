National

Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'

4 Army personnel killed in Doda encounter Photo: PTI
While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government said it was committed to eliminating the "scourge of terrorism", leaders of Opposition slammed the Centre over the death of four Army personnel in a gunfight with armed militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday.

The latest incident comes a week after a terrorist ambush on an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest belt in Kathua district claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured as many.

J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge' Deaths Of Soldiers

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday vowed to avenge the death of the soldiers killed in the encounter with militants in Doda.

In a post on X, Sinha said, "We will avenge death of our soldiers & thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism & provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations & neutralise the terror ecosystem".

He also paid tributes to slain soldiers. "I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families," he added.

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over the Doda encounter deaths and asked what happened to all those "grand claims" made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jammu and Kashmir.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a post on X paid tribute to the martyrs and expressed condolence while also urged the BJP government to take full responsibility of the attacks.

He said, "It is the demand of every patriotic Indian that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits who harm the country and the soldiers."

"These continuous terrorist attacks are revealing the poor condition of Jammu and Kashmir. Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of BJP's wrong policies," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the martyrdom of the soldiers. Further attacking the BJP government at Centre Kharge stated, "The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. The Modi government is acting as if everything is 'business as usual' and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly the Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks."

"We cannot endanger our national security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing. As a nation, we have to collectively fight the scrouge of cross-border terrorism," he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh reminded that there have been 11 terror attacks in the last 78 days in Jammu alone.

"This is a wholly new development. While we must demonstrate an effective collective response cutting across political parties, the question must also be asked: what happened to all those grand claims made by the self-anointed non-biological PM and the self-styled Chanakya?" Ramesh said on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of the encounter is extremely saddening.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also lashed out at the government over the latest attack and said the country wants answers. "Countries are not run on just slogans," Khera said in a in Hindi on X.

“It’s a matter of investigation. We are witnessing such a situation in Jammu and Kashmir… when will all this stop? It’s shameful for all of us,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

"We have made such a country where we say all is well there sitting in Delhi, but what is actually happening? Our soldiers are getting martyred. Who will take the accountability?” questioned RJD leader Manoj Jha

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief RR Swain | - PTI
‘Mainstream Political Parties Cultivated Leaders Of Terror Networks In Valley’: J&K Police Chief Swain

BY Outlook Web Desk

Protests erupted in Jammu on Tuesday by members of Shiv Sena and Dogra Front against the killing of four Army personnel in J&K's Doda.

Protest after soldiers killed in Doda Photo: PTI
info_icon

BJP Leaders Condemn Death Of Soldiers In Doda Encounter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he is "deeply saddened" by the death of four Army soldiers in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and asserted that the security forces are committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in the region.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave and courageous Indian Army Soldiers in a counter terrorist operation in Urrar Baggi, Doda (J&K)," Singh said on X.

"My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with the families of our soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty," he added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reacting to the Doda encounter killings stated, "Deeply disturbed by the reports of armed encounter in Dessa area of district #Doda in my Lok Sabha constituency. Words fall short of condoling and condemning the martyrdom of our Bravehearts."

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said," The government will give an answer to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. It is our duty to maintain peace in Jammu & Kashmir."

Indian Army Conveys Deepest Condolences To Bravehearts

Indian Army in a post on X stated, "COAS General UpendraDwivedi, and all ranks of Indian Army convey their deepest condolences to the Bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda in order to ensure peace in the region. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

