J&K: 4 Soldiers Died, 1 Critically Injured In Gunfight With Militants In Doda

Four Army soldiers including an officer died during a gunfight in a forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night while another security personnel remain critically injured.
The officials said that the encounter started after the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J-K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest area around 7.45 pm.
An exchange of fire took place between security personnel and militants on Monday evening for 20 minutes injuring our army personnel, including an officer, and a police personnel and four of whom succumbed to their injuries later.
The Army had informed the media that additional troops were moved into the area and the operation was continued for a long time.
The army launched the operation following an input about the presence of militants in the area.
A police spokesperson confirmed the exchange of fire between the security forces and militants in the Desa forest area but said that “further details are awaited.”
He added, "Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and JKP was in progress in the general area North of Doda."
He continued to say that the troops were able to contact with the attackers around 2100 h (9 pm) on Monday in which heavy firefight ensued.
"Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," the Army's 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, posted on X.
This Doda encounter with loss of four lives becomes the second major incident after the recent kathua incident in which five army men were killed and five others wounded.
This also follows a high-level meeting between Punjab police and J&K police last week which was convened to tackle mechanism how to counter growing terror in Jammu Punjab border region.
Following rising rising terror incidents a high-level interstate co-ordination meeting between BSF, J&K Police, Central Agencies and Punjab Police was held in Kathua on July 11 at the Kathua police lines. The meeting was held to focus on enhancing border security and synergy between the two State Police Forces and the Border Guarding forces.
From October 11, 2021 when gun battles between militants and Army raged for over 10 days in Chamrer and Bhatta Durrian forests in Poonch district of Jammu, around 47 security forces personal including army have lost their lives in different terror attacks and encounters in the Jammu region.