‘Mainstream Political Parties Cultivated Leaders Of Terror Networks In Valley’: J&K Police Chief Swain

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Monday said “mainstream political parties cultivated leaders of terror networks” for their political gains in Valley. J&K’s top cop also said Pakistan was also able to “successfully infiltrate” into all important aspects of civil society due to mainstream politicians.
“Pakistan successfully infiltrated all important aspects of civil society, thanks to so-called mainstream or regional politics in the valley. There is ample evidence to show that many had owned the art of running with the hare and hunting with the hound, which left both the common man and the security bewildered, frightened, and confused,” ANI quoted Swain as saying.
DGP Swain said that visiting homes of terrorists killed by security forces and expressing sympathy for them in public was “normal”.
“While the elimination of new recruits in terrorism was allowed and tacitly encouraged, those who facilitated recruitment and arranged finances were never investigated... SP rank officers were arrested and put in jails alongside terrorists, for crimes they had never committed,” he added.
“The drowning of two girls in 2014 was allowed to be hijacked by narrative terrorism who held the valley at ransom, hartals, and rioting for many weeks. A very detailed investigation by the CBI and verified by the AIIMS forensics proved it was an accident,” the DGP said, referring to the deaths of two girls who had drowned in a well in Tral in 2014.
J&K Police Chief Swain’s remark comes after the Army killed three foreign terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
“The terrorists are not much in number (in the Valley), but that does not define the situation because they are unaccountable entities. Even one unaccountable entity or a man sent to kill indiscriminately without any connection to this land, with no purpose but to repeat the level of violence or increase it, is a challenge," Swain was quoted as saying.