‘Unsubstantiated Information’: J&K Police Deny Terror Attack On Security Post In Udhampur District

Jammu and Kashmir Police have denied reports of a terror attack on a security post in Udhampur district's higher reaches. According to officials, a sentry on guard duty opened fire as a precautionary measure after noticing suspicious movement around 8 pm on Wednesday.
“A sentry opened fire as a precautionary measure upon noticing suspicious movement in the Sang area of Basantgarh. Contrary to circulating social media reports, there was no attack,” police said in a brief statement, PTI reported.
It is advisable for the public to avoid spreading “unsubstantiated information”, police said.
This incident comes amid a massive search and combing operation in Basantgarh, which connects Udhampur with Kathua district, where five soldiers were killed and an equal number injured in a deadly ambush on an army patrol on Monday. The ambush occurred when militants fired upon an Indian Army vehicle in the Machedi area of Kathua district.
Earlier, on Saturday, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kulgam district, resulting in the deaths of six militants and two soldiers. The encounter began in the villages of Modergam and Chinigam in Kulgam district.