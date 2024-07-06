J&K: Two Encounters Break Out In South Kashmir's Kulgam, One Soldier Dead

Disrupting the calm that had prevailed in South Kashmir's Kulgam district in the recent months, security forces on Saturday exchanged heavy fire with militants, with one soldier being killed in the encounter.
The firing between the two sides took place after a joint operation was launched by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the basis of information they received about the presence of militants in Modergam village.
The initial gunfire broke out as the security forces established cordon, injuring one solider in the exchange. Officials said that the soldier was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Taking to microblogging site X, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "Encounter started at Modergam Village of Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job." However, a detailed statement has not been issued yet.
The security forces were also seen deploying drones to track the militants in hiding.
Later, a second encounter broke out in the same district in the Frisal Chinnigam area, which is around 13 km from the first encounter site. Issuing a brief statement, police on X said, "Contact was established at Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on job.”
Here as well, the joint operation was launched by the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF.
Notably, in view of the encounters, security measures across the Kulgam district have been intensified.
Though encounters are not new for South Kashmir, but the region had witnessed a steep reduction in the number of gunfights over the years. In contrast to Jammu, which has seen an increase in violence and encounters for the past few years, Kashmir -- especially the southern side -- has seen relative peace.
Talking to media persons earlier in the day, Director General of Police RR Swain said, "The adversary is trying to take advantage of the border by using foreign mercenaries to create a fear psychosis among the people to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir."
“They are not many in number, and we are determined that, along with the people and other security forces, we will defeat them as we have done in the past," he added.
The DGP was speaking to the reporters after promoting seven special police officers (SPOs) to constables for their bravery during a recent anti-militancy operation in Doda district's Gandoh area.
"People are fully cooperating with the security agencies, and it is only a matter of time before the terrorists are eliminated. They are trying to create fear psychosis, but it will not be allowed," he said.
On June 26, three foreign militants were killed in an encounter in the Gandoh area, the first gunfight of the region in more than a decade.
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and operation preparedness of the troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu.
After assuming charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, Gen Dwivedi -- in his visit -- went to Jammu's Poonch district.
During his visit, the Army Chief also chaired a meeting of field commanders in the district before conducting an aerial review of the forward areas. Additionally, Gen Dwivedi interacted with some ex-servicemen at the 93 Infantry Brigade.
Before being elevated to army vice-chief in February this year, Gen Dwivedi served as the chief of Northern Command in Jammu's Udhampur between 2022 and 2024.