National

J&K: Two Encounters Break Out In South Kashmir's Kulgam, One Soldier Dead

The soldier, who was injured in the initial gunfire in the Modergam village, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

PTI
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with militants in Kulgam. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Disrupting the calm that had prevailed in South Kashmir's Kulgam district in the recent months, security forces on Saturday exchanged heavy fire with militants, with one soldier being killed in the encounter.

The firing between the two sides took place after a joint operation was launched by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the basis of information they received about the presence of militants in Modergam village.

After 18 Years, Policeman Granted Bail In 'Fake Encounter' Case In J&K | - File Photo
After 18 Years, Policeman Granted Bail In 'Fake Encounter' Case In J&K

BY Outlook Web Desk

The initial gunfire broke out as the security forces established cordon, injuring one solider in the exchange. Officials said that the soldier was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Taking to microblogging site X, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "Encounter started at Modergam Village of Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job." However, a detailed statement has not been issued yet.

The security forces were also seen deploying drones to track the militants in hiding.

Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bandipora | - File Photo
J-K: Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bandipora

BY PTI

Later, a second encounter broke out in the same district in the Frisal Chinnigam area, which is around 13 km from the first encounter site. Issuing a brief statement, police on X said, "Contact was established at Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on job.”

Here as well, the joint operation was launched by the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF.

Notably, in view of the encounters, security measures across the Kulgam district have been intensified.

Though encounters are not new for South Kashmir, but the region had witnessed a steep reduction in the number of gunfights over the years. In contrast to Jammu, which has seen an increase in violence and encounters for the past few years, Kashmir -- especially the southern side -- has seen relative peace.

Talking to media persons earlier in the day, Director General of Police RR Swain said, "The adversary is trying to take advantage of the border by using foreign mercenaries to create a fear psychosis among the people to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir."

“They are not many in number, and we are determined that, along with the people and other security forces, we will defeat them as we have done in the past," he added.

The DGP was speaking to the reporters after promoting seven special police officers (SPOs) to constables for their bravery during a recent anti-militancy operation in Doda district's Gandoh area.

"People are fully cooperating with the security agencies, and it is only a matter of time before the terrorists are eliminated. They are trying to create fear psychosis, but it will not be allowed," he said.

On June 26, three foreign militants were killed in an encounter in the Gandoh area, the first gunfight of the region in more than a decade.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and operation preparedness of the troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu.

After assuming charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, Gen Dwivedi -- in his visit -- went to Jammu's Poonch district.

During his visit, the Army Chief also chaired a meeting of field commanders in the district before conducting an aerial review of the forward areas. Additionally, Gen Dwivedi interacted with some ex-servicemen at the 93 Infantry Brigade.

Before being elevated to army vice-chief in February this year, Gen Dwivedi served as the chief of Northern Command in Jammu's Udhampur between 2022 and 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Asia Cup T20: India Name 15-Member Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead Team
  2. IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe; Trail By 0-1 In Series - As It Happened
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: New-Look India Fail Miserably With Bat As Hosts Pull Off 13-Run Win
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 1st T20I Live Score: New Zealand Chasing 198-Run Target In Southampton
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Why India Jersey Has Only One Star Instead Of Two - Explained
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Max Kilman Joins West Ham United In £40m Deal
  2. Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash
  3. UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions
  4. Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer
  5. VEN Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Canada Defeat Venezuela To Seal Semi-Final Ticket - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
  4. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  2. Telangana: In Another Setback, BRS MLA From Gadwal Joins Congress
  3. Hathras Stampede: After Key Accused' Arrest, Cops Probe Political Links, 'Funding' From Party
  4. Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
  5. J&K: Second Encounter Underway After Soldier Killed In First Clash With Militants In Kulgam
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing
  2. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date - Check Announcement Inside
  3. Madonna Pens A Note On Her 'Miraculous Recovery' One Year After She Survived Near-Fatal Septic Shock
  4. Emraan Hashmi Addresses His 20-Year-Old Feud With Mallika Sherawat: Those Are All Bygones
  5. 'Mirzapur 3' On Prime Video Review: Ali Fazal-Shweta Tripathi Lead The Charge In This Slow But Intense Crime Thriller
US News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  3. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  4. Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House
  5. National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6
World News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  3. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  4. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  5. 'Dead, Buried': UK PM Starmer To Scrap Conservative's Rwanda Deal
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France, Spain Advance To Euro Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek In Action At Wimbledon