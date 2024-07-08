J&K: Encounter Breaks Out After Militants Attack Indian Army Vehicle In Kathua

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday after militants fired upon an Indian Army vehicle.
Defence officials said an Indian Army convoy was attacked in an area which falls under the 9 Corps of the Indian Army. After firing by terrorists, our troops also retaliated, Defence officials said.
Two soldier were injured in the incident and additional forces were rushed.
The incident took place at Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua town, when some Army vehicles were on a routine patrol in the area, officials said.
The encounter comes a day after six terrorists were killed and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The twin encounters in the two villages of Kulgam district began on Saturday.
Two army soldiers, including an elite para commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists, the officials said.
The bodies of two terrorists were recovered from the Modergam encounter site while four bodies were recovered from the Chinnigam site on Sunday, officials said.
On June 9, a bus was ambushed by terrorists, killing nine passengers and injuring several others in Reasi. The 53-seater bus was carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and plunged into a deep gorge after the ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district at around 6:15 pm on June 9, police said.
The terrorists opened fire at the bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.