Emotional Cost Of ‘Peace’

It is a strange silence. I don’t think anyone can say with authority that he or she understands the meaning of this silence. The silence needs articulation. If you try to articulate the silence, the government might presume it as provocation. I have been talking a lot in this election about the silence, and every time I talk about it, I get a lot of threats—like, “be ready, you might face detention”—from multiple sources. This is exactly what happened on August 4, 2019, when we were detained. By and large, Kashmiris understand that they have to be silent. There is this Kashmiri proverb: Tchpe chai rupsanzi, kar kha tai son sanzi (Silence is silver. If you maintain it, it is gold). It is that protocol of ancient times that is being followed now. Many of us think it is a phase, and this too shall pass. But you should remember that the phase has lasted for five long years. It is possible that things might change, and we may reclaim our voice.