PDP’s Waheed Parra Talks Elections in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir

Outlook's Naseer Ganai speaks with Waheed Parra, Srinagar's candidate from the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP). He views his campaign as more than simply asking for votes but also as an opportunity to reconnect with people after the abrogation of Article 370, sensing hope among first-time voters.