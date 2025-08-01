India Vs England 5th Test, Day 2 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain At The Oval Today?

The first day (Thursday, July 31, 2025) of the fifth and final India vs England Test at The Oval was a rain-hit yet entertaining one, with the hosts beginning strongly with the ball and the visitors losing their way before fighting back. Karun Nair got to only his second 50-plus score for India and the in-form Washington Sundar was giving him company with an unbroken 51-run partnership at stumps.
India were at 204 for six after only 64 overs could be bowled through the day, with the weather expectedly playing tricks and interrupting the match from time to time. Rain did not affect the start but kept making periodic appearances, which not only truncated the action but also affected playing conditions.
As India trail England 1-2 in the series, they must win at The Oval to share the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which makes the weather a critical component for Shubman Gill and Co. Also at stake are crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
Four full days remain in the 5th IND vs ENG Test, but rain could play spoilsport as the weather is predicted to be mostly cloudy with broken intervals of showers in the afternoon. Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in London on Friday, the second day of the fifth India vs England Test:
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 2: Hourly Weather Forecast For London
The precipitation is 65 percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 21 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 2: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 be played?
The India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 is scheduled to start (rain permitting) at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 3:30pm IST (11am local time).
Where will the India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
India Vs England, 5th Test: Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue