ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Sri Lanka? Here's Colombo And Kandy's Weather Forecast On Matchdays

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka
Colombo and Kandy will be the two venues hosting the Sri Lanka leg
Check the weather forecast for the Sri Lanka leg below
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played across India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will commence from February 7, and the final will be played on March 08. If Pakistan doesn't play in the final, it will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. If they do play, it will be played in Colombo.
India and Sri Lanka are the joint hosts for the tenth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan are all set to play their matches in Sri Lanka. If they qualify for the knockouts, then their matches will be played in Sri Lanka as well. Hosts India will play all their matches at their home, except for the group stage encounter against Pakistan, which is uncertain due to the latter's stance of boycott.
ICC have identified three stadiums across two venues for the Sri Lanka leg of the ICC T20 World Cup. R. Premadasa Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club are the two venues that will host T20 World Cup matches in Colombo. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy is another venue that will host the matches.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (Sri Lanka Leg)
T20 World Cup 2026 – Colombo Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|07-Feb-26
|Sat
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|SSC, Colombo
|11:00 AM
|08-Feb-26
|Sun
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|09-Feb-26
|Mon
|Zimbabwe vs Oman
|SSC, Colombo
|3:00 PM
|10-Feb-26
|Tue
|Pakistan vs USA
|SSC, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|11-Feb-26
|Wed
|Australia vs Ireland
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|3:00 PM
|14-Feb-26
|Sat
|Ireland vs Oman
|SSC, Colombo
|11:00 AM
|15-Feb-26
|Sun
|India vs Pakistan
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|18-Feb-26
|Wed
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|SSC, Colombo
|3:00 PM
|19-Feb-26
|Thu
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|3:00 PM
|21-Feb-26
|Sat
|Super 8 (Y2 vs Y3)
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|25-Feb-26
|Wed
|Super 8 (Y2 vs Y4)
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|27-Feb-26
|Fri
|Super 8 (Y1 vs Y2)
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|04-Mar-26
|Wed
|Semi-final 1
|Eden Gardens / Colombo
|7:00 PM
|08-Mar-26
|Sun
|The Final
|Ahmedabad / Colombo
|7:00 PM
T20 World Cup 2026 – Kandy Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|12-Feb-26
|Thu
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|Pallekele, Kandy
|11:00 AM
|16-Feb-26
|Mon
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Pallekele, Kandy
|7:00 PM
|17-Feb-26
|Tue
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|Pallekele, Kandy
|3:00 PM
|20-Feb-26
|Fri
|Australia vs Oman
|Pallekele, Kandy
|7:00 PM
|22-Feb-26
|Sun
|Super 8: Y1 vs Y4
|Pallekele, Kandy
|3:00 PM
|24-Feb-26
|Tue
|Super 8: Y1 vs Y3
|Pallekele, Kandy
|7:00 PM
|28-Feb-26
|Sat
|Super 8: Y3 vs Y4
|Pallekele, Kandy
|7:00 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast in Colombo and Kandy
Colombo
February is the month in Sri Lanka where the season is a traditionally dry season. Yet recent patters suggest short tropical showers and thunderstorms are still possible. While brief tropical "bursts" can happen, persistent rain is rare.
Colombo’s rain pattern typically features short but intense showers, often in late afternoons or early evenings. With six games either in the morning or afternoon, they face less risk. There is light to moderate chances of rainfall in Colombo during February 9-10. The precipitation chances are not more than 5%. But it starts to increase from February 12 and jumps to 60% and stays like that till February 18. Then it starts to taper again to the month average of 20-25% between February 18-28.
Kandy
Kandy is placed inland, hence cloudier periods with sporadic rain are typical, but these are usually less intense than coastal thunderstorm activity.
Between February 12-18 the chance of rain remains consistently low at approximately 21%. From February 19 to 24, there is a slight upward trend in localized humidity, but the daily precipitation risk stays between 22% and 25%. Towards the end of the month, it is generally very dry with risk of rain dropping back toward 20%.
Rain Interruptions In Recent Past In Sri Lanka
In the recent past, rain in Sri Lanka has barely allowed cricket matches to be completed without interruptions. Several matches had to be abandoned and the others were curtailed. Recent examples include Ireland vs Pakistan warm-up match being washed out. The Sri Lanka vs England series matches faced regular rain interruptions, while several matches of the ICC Women's World Cup were abandoned due to rain.