ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Sri Lanka? Here's Colombo And Kandy's Weather Forecast On Matchdays

Rain has played spoilsport for various cricket matches in Sri Lanka in the recent past. Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, here's the weather forecast for Colombo and Kandy on matchdays

Soubhagya Chatterjee
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Sri Lanka venues schedule colombo kandy weather forecast
Pallekele stadium under covers/ Photo: OfficialSLC/X
  • ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka

  • Colombo and Kandy will be the two venues hosting the Sri Lanka leg

  • Check the weather forecast for the Sri Lanka leg below

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played across India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will commence from February 7, and the final will be played on March 08. If Pakistan doesn't play in the final, it will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. If they do play, it will be played in Colombo.

India and Sri Lanka are the joint hosts for the tenth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan are all set to play their matches in Sri Lanka. If they qualify for the knockouts, then their matches will be played in Sri Lanka as well. Hosts India will play all their matches at their home, except for the group stage encounter against Pakistan, which is uncertain due to the latter's stance of boycott.

ICC have identified three stadiums across two venues for the Sri Lanka leg of the ICC T20 World Cup. R. Premadasa Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club are the two venues that will host T20 World Cup matches in Colombo. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy is another venue that will host the matches.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (Sri Lanka Leg)

T20 World Cup 2026 – Colombo Schedule

DateDayMatchVenueTime (IST)
07-Feb-26SatPakistan vs NetherlandsSSC, Colombo11:00 AM
08-Feb-26SunSri Lanka vs IrelandR. Premadasa, Colombo7:00 PM
09-Feb-26MonZimbabwe vs OmanSSC, Colombo3:00 PM
10-Feb-26TuePakistan vs USASSC, Colombo7:00 PM
11-Feb-26WedAustralia vs IrelandR. Premadasa, Colombo3:00 PM
14-Feb-26SatIreland vs OmanSSC, Colombo11:00 AM
15-Feb-26SunIndia vs PakistanR. Premadasa, Colombo7:00 PM
18-Feb-26WedPakistan vs NamibiaSSC, Colombo3:00 PM
19-Feb-26ThuSri Lanka vs ZimbabweR. Premadasa, Colombo3:00 PM
21-Feb-26SatSuper 8 (Y2 vs Y3)R. Premadasa, Colombo7:00 PM
25-Feb-26WedSuper 8 (Y2 vs Y4)R. Premadasa, Colombo7:00 PM
27-Feb-26FriSuper 8 (Y1 vs Y2)R. Premadasa, Colombo7:00 PM
04-Mar-26WedSemi-final 1Eden Gardens / Colombo7:00 PM
08-Mar-26SunThe FinalAhmedabad / Colombo7:00 PM

T20 World Cup 2026 – Kandy Schedule

DateDayMatchVenueTime (IST)
12-Feb-26ThuSri Lanka vs OmanPallekele, Kandy11:00 AM
16-Feb-26MonAustralia vs Sri LankaPallekele, Kandy7:00 PM
17-Feb-26TueIreland vs ZimbabwePallekele, Kandy3:00 PM
20-Feb-26FriAustralia vs OmanPallekele, Kandy7:00 PM
22-Feb-26SunSuper 8: Y1 vs Y4Pallekele, Kandy3:00 PM
24-Feb-26TueSuper 8: Y1 vs Y3Pallekele, Kandy7:00 PM
28-Feb-26SatSuper 8: Y3 vs Y4Pallekele, Kandy7:00 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast in Colombo and Kandy

Colombo

February is the month in Sri Lanka where the season is a traditionally dry season. Yet recent patters suggest short tropical showers and thunderstorms are still possible. While brief tropical "bursts" can happen, persistent rain is rare.

Colombo’s rain pattern typically features short but intense showers, often in late afternoons or early evenings. With six games either in the morning or afternoon, they face less risk. There is light to moderate chances of rainfall in Colombo during February 9-10. The precipitation chances are not more than 5%. But it starts to increase from February 12 and jumps to 60% and stays like that till February 18. Then it starts to taper again to the month average of 20-25% between February 18-28.

Kandy

Kandy is placed inland, hence cloudier periods with sporadic rain are typical, but these are usually less intense than coastal thunderstorm activity.

Between February 12-18 the chance of rain remains consistently low at approximately 21%. From February 19 to 24, there is a slight upward trend in localized humidity, but the daily precipitation risk stays between 22% and 25%. Towards the end of the month, it is generally very dry with risk of rain dropping back toward 20%.

Rain Interruptions In Recent Past In Sri Lanka

In the recent past, rain in Sri Lanka has barely allowed cricket matches to be completed without interruptions. Several matches had to be abandoned and the others were curtailed. Recent examples include Ireland vs Pakistan warm-up match being washed out. The Sri Lanka vs England series matches faced regular rain interruptions, while several matches of the ICC Women's World Cup were abandoned due to rain.

Published At:
×

