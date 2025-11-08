Bihar’s New Voters: Young, Ambitious Women Driving a Generational Shift in 2025 Polls

Beyond the Old Jungle Raj

According to political analyst Manisha Priyam, today’s young women are not just beneficiaries of state welfare but aspirational citizens trying to move beyond fear. “The young women of Bihar are full of dreams. They want to have new-age careers and take on the world. They definitely don’t want to remain confined to their homes or follow the traditional path that their mothers took. For this, they are demanding safety so that they can attend their colleges and complete their education. They want measures like women-friendly police stations where they feel heard. Safety remains a core issue,” she says. For Bihar’s daughters, the rhetoric of ‘jungle raj’ today is less about the 1990s and more about the daily struggle for safety, mobility and dignity, she adds.