Bihar Elections: PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress Over ‘Jungle Raj’, Hails NDA’s Development Work At Araria Rally

He also hailed the development during the NDA regime and how they have worked to pull Bihar out of the jungle raj. "In the NDA government, Nitish ji has worked tirelessly to pull Bihar out of jungle raj. After the double-engine government was formed in 2014, Bihar's development has gained new momentum. IIT has opened in Patna, IIM has opened in Bodh Gaya, AIIMS has opened in Patna, the work on AIIMS Darbhanga is progressing rapidly, now Bihar also has a National Law University, IIIT is also there in Bhagalpur, and 4 central universities have also been established in Bihar."