Bihar Elections: PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress Over ‘Jungle Raj’, Hails NDA’s Development Work At Araria Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Araria on Thursday and accused the RJD and Congress of “jungle raj”.
He criticised the opposition accusing them of "katta, corruption, and kushasan" during their tenure.
He also hailed the development during the NDA regime and how they have worked to pull Bihar out of the jungle raj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Araria on Thursday and accused the RJD and Congress of “jungle raj”. Modi made the speech as Bihar went to polls for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections and thanked the people of Bihar for gathering in large numbers for the public address.
He criticised the opposition accusing them of "katta, corruption, and kushasan" during their tenure. "The report card of development that took place in Bihar during the Jungle Raj era is zero. From 1990 to 2005, for 15 years, this Jungle Raj destroyed Bihar. In the name of running the government back then, you were simply looted. That is why I say, remember the figure zero. The number of expressways, flyovers built in the 15 years of Jungle Raj in Bihar is zero," PM Modi said.
"Those who brought the jungle raj used to call themselves your masters, your mai-baap, and considered themselves like kings. But this is Modi, for me, my only mai-baap is the people of this country. You are my masters, and you hold the remote control to my actions," he added.
He also hailed the development during the NDA regime and how they have worked to pull Bihar out of the jungle raj. "In the NDA government, Nitish ji has worked tirelessly to pull Bihar out of jungle raj. After the double-engine government was formed in 2014, Bihar's development has gained new momentum. IIT has opened in Patna, IIM has opened in Bodh Gaya, AIIMS has opened in Patna, the work on AIIMS Darbhanga is progressing rapidly, now Bihar also has a National Law University, IIIT is also there in Bhagalpur, and 4 central universities have also been established in Bihar."
Bihar began voting in the first phase of polling on Thursday, kicking off a two-stage election to choose all 243 MLAs. Phase One covers 121 constituencies across 18 districts; the second phase will be held on 11 November, with counting set for 14 November.