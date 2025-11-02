Congress Hits Back At NDA’s ‘Jungle Raj’ Claim, Questions Modi And Nitish Over Crime, Jobs And Scams In Bihar

Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi and Nitish Kumar on paper leaks, joblessness, mass migration and rising crime ahead of Bihar polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress Bihar elections, Jairam Ramesh, PM Modi, Nitish Kumar
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress accuses Modi and Nitish of misgovernance, citing paper leaks and job crisis in Bihar.

  • Jairam Ramesh questions the NDA’s “Mangal Raj” claim amid rising crimes and scams.

  • Bihar polls to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

The Congress on Sunday hit back at the NDA’s repeated warnings of a return to “jungle raj” if the opposition regains power in Bihar, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of presiding over widespread paper leaks, unemployment, displacement and a spike in violent crimes.

According to PTI, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, cited recent criminal incidents in the state and questioned whether this was the “so-called Mangal Raj” of the BJP-JD(U) “trouble engine government”.

The NDA has warned voters that the return of the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties, would revive the “jungle raj” era allegedly marked by lawlessness under previous RJD rule.

In a post on X, Ramesh criticised the prime minister and the chief minister for holding roadshows in Patna “on the same streets where young people were lathi-charged almost every month for demanding jobs and fair recruitment exams.”

“That's why today we want to ask them three direct questions. Under your patronage, dozens of paper leaks and recruitment-entrance exam scams occurred in Bihar, ruining the futures of millions of youth,” Ramesh said.

Related Content
Related Content

He alleged that alongside these scams, a “business of selling fake degrees also flourished”, asking, “Why was the hard work and future of millions of Bihar's youth compromised?”

Referring to the findings of the caste-based survey in Bihar, Ramesh noted that 64 per cent of the population, around 90 million people, “still survive on just 67 rupees a day”. “Why is Bihar in such a dire state after 20 years of your government?” he asked.

Taking a swipe at the NDA’s “double-engine government” slogan, which claims that BJP-led rule at both the Centre and in the state ensures faster development, Ramesh termed it a “trouble engine government”. He said that “due to its policies, 3.18 crore people were forced to leave the state in search of employment” and demanded to know whether the prime minister and chief minister would “take responsibility for the displacement of these families”.

Ramesh further alleged that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had uncovered scams worth ₹70,000 crore across 10 departments in Bihar. “Will these scams, like in Maharashtra, now be considered a sign of ‘achche din’?” he asked.

Highlighting recent criminal cases, Ramesh said that “eight major murders and shootings took place in just seven days” across the state, listing incidents in Mokama, Bhojpur, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Lakhisarai, Samastipur and Patna.

“These are just a few of the major criminal incidents in one week,” he said, citing NCRB data that records an average of eight murders, 33 kidnappings and 133 heinous crimes daily in Bihar. “So, Prime Minister, is this the so-called Mangal Raj of your Trouble Engine government?” Ramesh asked.

The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The opposition INDIA bloc, led by the RJD, Congress and Left parties, has named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Shafali And Mandhana Eye Strong Start|IND-W 4/0 (1.3)

  2. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Washington Sundar's Fiery Knock Takes Game Away From AUS | IND 171/5

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Batting First In Harare

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  3. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  4. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  5. IMD Heavy Rain Alert: Gujarat Faces Continued Rainfall Till November 3

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start