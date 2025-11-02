Congress Hits Back At NDA’s ‘Jungle Raj’ Claim, Questions Modi And Nitish Over Crime, Jobs And Scams In Bihar

Congress accuses Modi and Nitish of misgovernance, citing paper leaks and job crisis in Bihar.
Jairam Ramesh questions the NDA’s “Mangal Raj” claim amid rising crimes and scams.
Bihar polls to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.
The Congress on Sunday hit back at the NDA’s repeated warnings of a return to “jungle raj” if the opposition regains power in Bihar, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of presiding over widespread paper leaks, unemployment, displacement and a spike in violent crimes.
According to PTI, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, cited recent criminal incidents in the state and questioned whether this was the “so-called Mangal Raj” of the BJP-JD(U) “trouble engine government”.
In a post on X, Ramesh criticised the prime minister and the chief minister for holding roadshows in Patna “on the same streets where young people were lathi-charged almost every month for demanding jobs and fair recruitment exams.”
“That's why today we want to ask them three direct questions. Under your patronage, dozens of paper leaks and recruitment-entrance exam scams occurred in Bihar, ruining the futures of millions of youth,” Ramesh said.
He alleged that alongside these scams, a “business of selling fake degrees also flourished”, asking, “Why was the hard work and future of millions of Bihar's youth compromised?”
Referring to the findings of the caste-based survey in Bihar, Ramesh noted that 64 per cent of the population, around 90 million people, “still survive on just 67 rupees a day”. “Why is Bihar in such a dire state after 20 years of your government?” he asked.
Taking a swipe at the NDA’s “double-engine government” slogan, which claims that BJP-led rule at both the Centre and in the state ensures faster development, Ramesh termed it a “trouble engine government”. He said that “due to its policies, 3.18 crore people were forced to leave the state in search of employment” and demanded to know whether the prime minister and chief minister would “take responsibility for the displacement of these families”.
Ramesh further alleged that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had uncovered scams worth ₹70,000 crore across 10 departments in Bihar. “Will these scams, like in Maharashtra, now be considered a sign of ‘achche din’?” he asked.
“These are just a few of the major criminal incidents in one week,” he said, citing NCRB data that records an average of eight murders, 33 kidnappings and 133 heinous crimes daily in Bihar. “So, Prime Minister, is this the so-called Mangal Raj of your Trouble Engine government?” Ramesh asked.
The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The opposition INDIA bloc, led by the RJD, Congress and Left parties, has named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.
(With inputs from PTI)