Modi Claims NDA will Secure Record Win, 'Jungle Raj People' Will Suffer Their Worst Defeat

PM claims ‘jungle raj people’ will face worst defeat; lauds women workers and urges high voter turnout.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Summary
  • Modi said Bihar voters are set to give the NDA its biggest victory in 20 years, predicting a major defeat for the RJD-led bloc.

  • He praised BJP women workers for their “Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot” campaign and noted large female turnout at rallies.

  • The PM reiterated NDA’s focus on women’s empowerment ahead of the two-phase Bihar polls on November 6 and 11.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the people of Bihar have resolved to make sure that the NDA surpasses the record of its triumph in the past 20 years, while the "jungle raj people" face their most severe defeat at the state's hustings.

Modi claimed that every rally he attends in Bihar breaks the previous record and draws a sizable contingent of women.

"The women workers of the Bihar BJP are doing splendid work with the resolve of 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot'," Modi said, interacting with women BJP-NDA workers in Bihar via NaMo App.

"I have been observing the polls closely and it is confirmed that the NDA is winning and it is winning big. So I have no questions about the victory but (I want) there should be more and more polling," the prime minister said.

Interacting with a BJP worker who said there is tremendous enthusiasm among the people for the NDA, Modi said her words echo the feeling prevailing among the poor, Dalits, Maha Dalits, backward and extremely backward.

"People of Bihar have made up their mind to break the record of the scale of victory of the NDA in the last 20 years while the 'jungle raj people' will suffer their worst defeat in the state," he said.

In his criticism of the Mahagathbandhan, the prime minister has invoked the "jungle raj" analogy. The term "jungle raj" seems to allude to the period when RJD chairman Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi ruled Bihar.

During his speech, Modi stated that the NDA government is dedicated to empowering women and making their lives easier.

Elections in Bihar will take place in two stages on November 6 and 11. On November 14, the voting process will begin.

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has been announced by the Indian opposition alliance as its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar elections.

