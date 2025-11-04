CM Stalin Challenges Modi To Repeat Bihar Remarks In Tamil Nadu

He made the remarks while speaking at party MP A Mani's family function on Monday.

CM Stalin Challenges Modi To Repeat Bihar Remarks In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI/X
  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of engaging in "vote politics" during his speech in Bihar.

  • He made the remarks while speaking at party MP A Mani's family function on Monday.

  • Claiming that the prime minister had described Tamil Nadu as a place for the visitors to reside, Stalin asked, "Does he have the courage to speak in Tamil Nadu?"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of engaging in "vote politics" during his speech in Bihar. He also asked whether Modi had the "courage" to speak in a similar vein in Tamil Nadu.

He made the remarks while speaking at party MP A Mani's family function on Monday. Claiming that the prime minister had described Tamil Nadu as a place for the visitors to reside, Stalin asked, "Does he have the courage to speak in Tamil Nadu?" Looking ahead, he asserted, "No matter what conspiracy someone hatches, how many slanderous statements are spread, how much fake news is peddled, I wish to say that the DMK will definitely form the government in 2026."

He also accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of "double standards" referring to the all-party meeting on SIR in which the opposition AIADMK and the BJP boycotted on November 2. 

It was the responsibility of all political parties to oppose the SIR exercise that "snatches away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and buries democracy," the CM said. 
With PTI inputs

