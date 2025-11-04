CM Stalin Challenges Modi To Repeat Bihar Remarks In Tamil Nadu

He made the remarks while speaking at party MP A Mani's family function on Monday. Claiming that the prime minister had described Tamil Nadu as a place for the visitors to reside, Stalin asked, "Does he have the courage to speak in Tamil Nadu?" Looking ahead, he asserted, "No matter what conspiracy someone hatches, how many slanderous statements are spread, how much fake news is peddled, I wish to say that the DMK will definitely form the government in 2026."