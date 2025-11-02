A Meeting With Lalu Prasad: A Journalist’s Perspective

While you could just walk into RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s house and ask him for an interview, it is not the same with Tejashwi Yadav who seems to be accessible only to a select few and has blamed the media for being unfair. Not all media are biased. Not all journalists have agendas.

Chinki Sinha
Chinki Sinha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lalu Prasad Yadav Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Back then, when Lalu Prasad was well and in charge, things were different. Photo: Chinki Sinha
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A journalist recounts a spontaneous 2013 meeting with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna.

  • The piece contrasts Lalu’s open approach with Tejashwi Yadav’s limited media access.

  • Reflects on Bihar’s shifting politics, enduring crime links, and the persistence of “Jungle Raj”.

More than a decade ago, I met former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. I happened to be passing his residence, stepped out of the car, and asked at the gate if he might receive me.

It wasn’t even for a story, but sometimes the most interesting encounters come from spur-of-the-moment decisions. Lalu Prasad called me inside immediately. It was January 2013, and he asked whether I wished to speak in Hindi or English.

He didn’t ask which publication I worked for or what I planned to write. But that was Lalu: uninhibited, unapologetic, and unconcerned. In those days, you could turn up and speak to a leader. Today, you must navigate a maze of gatekeepers.

As Bihar stands on the precipice of another electoral crucible next month, Lalu is once again remembered as a patron saint. - PTI
Lalu Prasad Yadav: Politics Of Power And Paradox In Bihar

BY Ainnie Arif

A few days ago, I dropped by the residence of Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s son and now the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate. No one bothered to pass on my message. Repeated calls to his “close men” yielded nothing.

For years, opposition leaders have claimed they are denied a platform and the media is biased. Yet for many journalists not linked to television channels—where visibility is higher—access is hard to secure, especially when all one seeks is to do one’s job, not ask for favours.

Related Content
Related Content

Back then, when Lalu Prasad was well and in charge, things were different. That morning, he sat in the garden with aides who read newspaper headlines aloud to him. His wife, Rabri Devi—herself once chief minister and later a legislative council member—lived across from the official CM residence where the couple had spent many years.

Every year in January, on Makar Sankranti, Lalu Prasad Yadav kept his gates open for anyone who’’d walk in around the festival of Makar Sankranti. Lalu asked me to come later in the evening.

I went that evening and I was ushered into a shed where a fire had been lit and Lalu Prasad was taking a meeting. I was still a bit unsure about being there because I had grown up in that era that the BJP is tagging as Jungle Raj and my school senior Shilpi Jain had been raped and murdered many years ago and the case never got solved even with CBI’s involvement.

Been three decades now and every election season, the ghost of the case raises its ugly head and is then forgotten again.

Many rapes and murders have happened in our state and back then, kidnappings were the order of the day and as girls growing up then, we hardly stepped out of homes except for going to school and we had to be kept safe within the walls of our homes and we weren’t free. But I have now come to understand that politics and our perception of it is often subjective.

Jungle Raj, RJD, Nitish Kumar, Bihar politics
The Bihar Assembly elections are to be held in a few days and “Jungle Raj” is again in vogue. Photo: Chinki SInha
info_icon
null - null
RJD’s Rise to Relevance: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Political Journey, RJD’s Inception, and the Challenges Ahead

BY Outlook Web Bureau

We can never be objective, but we must attempt to put things in perspective. History and memory both are to be conjured to make sense of things. Inequalities and crime don’t disappear overnight. Bihar is a place of chaos. Of bullets and dissent and hope and despair. 

In any case, when I met Lalu Prasad Yadav that evening, he asked all the men to stand up and greet me. They were his party workers and a few were MLAs. I recognised a few faces. 

They went ahead with their meeting. I asked a few questions and was then, asked to come the next morning for Makar Sankranti. 

I went again and Lalu Prasad Yadav took me around the house to show me the preparations for the big feast. He even taunted me that I didn’t know much about these rituals and then, asked me to call my parents and my school principal. He wanted to invite them. My mother still recalls the strange phone call. She thought it was a prank call and Lalu Prasad explained to her the directions to his house and kept insisting he was indeed the former Chief Minister. 

I told him we can’t eat because it would be unethical and I remember him laughing and telling me that dahi-chura wasn’t going to corrupt my soul and interfere with my reporting. 

Lalu Prasad's party lost power in Patna in 2005 and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar said he would get rid of the Jungle Raj in Bihar and fought the elections in alliance with the BJP,and then again in 2010, crushing Lalu's hopes of a comeback and this is election season in Bihar, that hope is rekindled with his younger son trying to hold his ground against Nitish Kumar, who according to reports and sources hasn’t been keeping well, and the BJP. 

Tejashwi, who was a professional cricketer then, had already been named the “prince” in the party posters. That afternoon, Lalu Prasad told me all his children would join politics

null - null
Bihar Elections: It's 15 Years Of Nitish Kumar Vs 15 Years Of Lalu Prasad Yadav

BY Giridhar Jha

His image had been damaged, and he tried to distance himself from the patronage enjoyed by unpopular figures such as Subhash Yadav and Sadhu Yadav, the brothers of his wife, Rabri Devi. Although they were eventually sidelined, the damage to Lalu Prasad’s reputation had already been done.

When he had put Rabri in his place by making her his successor, many had seen it as a form of dynastic politics that Lalu had fought against all his life, and now that is being questioned again with his daughters and sons in politics. 

Rabri was sworn in as CM not once but twice. 

Lalu Prasad had been accused in numerous cases, chiefly of corruption, the most infamous being the 90s' Fodder Scam in which Rs 950 crore was unaccounted for from the state's animal husbandry department and he was held in judicial custody on a few occasions. Even now, the cases haunt him. 

He said journalists had been unfair to him. 

In 1992, as Hindu-Muslim riots broke out across the country after the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya, Lalu had enforced a strict curfew in Bihar and he himself did the rounds to ensure there were no incidents of violence. In 1990, he had arrested BJP leader LK Advani in Samastipur after warning him that the Rath Yatra for building the Ram Mandir should not enter Bihar because Lalu Prasad didn’t want communal riots and his M-Y (Muslim and Yadav) voter base was a strong electoral combination at the time, which continues even now.

Jungle Raj: Past and Present

The Bihar Assembly elections are to be held in a few days and “Jungle Raj” is again in vogue. Not just as a reminder but as a continued state of affairs in Bihar even under the current regime. JD(U)’s Anant Singh from Mokama constituency has been arrested in the murder case of an ex-aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Anant Singh, who has been the MLA from Mokama for four terms, is fighting against RJD’s Veena Devi, who is the wife of another Bahubali Suraj Bhan Singh.

The IRCTC hotel scam revolves around alleged irregularities in awarding operational contracts for two IRCTC hotels, located in Puri, Odisha, and Ranchi, Jharkhand. - Photo: PTI
Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav Charged In IRCTC Hotel Scam Ahead Of Bihar Polls

BY Outlook News Desk

Anant Singh has 28 cases against him and has spent time in jail. He is known as the Chote Sarkar in the area. There are many criminal-politicians in the fray this time and have been fielded by most political parties here. What does that say about Bihar? Jungle Raj isn’t just a thing of the past. 

I saw Lalu Prasad in a flight from Delhi to Patna a few months ago. He looked weak.

He wouldn’t have remembered me. 

But I remember that chance meeting with him then and his willingness to take questions. They say Tejashwi is like his father and while he has blamed the media for not being fair to him, he must also make himself more accessible to journalists. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Shafali And Mandhana Eye Strong Start|IND-W 4/0 (1.3)

  2. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Washington Sundar's Fiery Knock Takes Game Away From AUS | IND 171/5

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Batting First In Harare

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  3. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  4. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  5. IMD Heavy Rain Alert: Gujarat Faces Continued Rainfall Till November 3

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start