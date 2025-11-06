Modi Urges Bihar Voters To Cast Their Votes With Enthusiasm In First Phase of Assembly Polls

Modi urges Bihar voters to cast their ballots with full enthusiasm in the first phase.
Congratulates first-time voters, telling them “vote first, then refreshments.”
Voting underway in 121 seats; next phase on 11 Nov, counting on 14 Nov.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters in Bihar to turn out with full enthusiasm as the first phase of the state Assembly elections got under way, PTI reported.
“On this occasion, I specially congratulate all my young colleagues in the state who will cast their vote for the first time. Remember, vote first, then refreshments (pehle matadan, phir jalpan),” Modi said.
According to PTI, polling is being held in 121 Assembly constituencies on Thursday, where about 3.75 crore voters will choose from 1,314 candidates, including prominent figures such as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.
The remaining 122 seats are scheduled for polling on 11 November, with counting of votes set for 14 November.
(With inputs from PTI)