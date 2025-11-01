Mokama Murder Triggers Political Outcry: Tejashwi, Prashant Kishor Slam Law-and-Order Lapse in Bihar

Amid heightened political campaigning in Bihar polls, a Jan Suraaj Party supporter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday.
Amid heightened political campaigning in Bihar polls, a Jan Suraaj Party supporter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday. Following the death of Dularchand Yadav, political leaders in Bihar have expressed their concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
Reacting to the murder, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that violence has no place in democratic countries. He also questioned the administration and the Election Commission about the actions they have taken regarding the incident, ANI reported.
“There should be no place for violence in a democracy. We are surprised how can a 40-vehicle convoy go about with weapons? What is EC doing? What is the administration doing? What action has been taken so far?... Killing has happened, there are many witnesses....but the administration is quiet,...there is no investigation...Who is protecting goons?...” says Yadav.
Tejashwi’s brother and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav blamed the State government for “failing to ensure safety.”
Speaking to reporters in Danapur, Tej Pratap Yadav says, “The present (State) government is asleep and the gathering here is to change the same government. Crime will spread till there is unemployment and if there is employment, people will stay busy. The government should have taken cognisance of this,” ANI reported.
Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor also attributed the killing to the government's failure in keeping the law and order in check.
Jan Suraj Party's state president Manoj Bharti, in a statement, said, “The incident took place at the behest of those who seek votes by instilling fear of ‘jungle raj’. This is an assault on our democratic rights. We strongly condemn the attack on the convoy of our Mokama assembly poll candidate, Priyadarshi Piyush, and the killing of one of his supporters." He also said every candidate has the right to carry out a public outreach programme.
"Attacking them during poll campaigns, firing bullets to show dominance, and running a vehicle over a supporter to kill them are heinous crimes," the Jan Suraaj Party leader said.