BJP Slams Rahul's Silence On Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers' Agitation

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Silence' On Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers' Agitation, Demands Rs 3,500/Tonne MSP

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BJP leader R Ashok criticized Rahul Gandhi for not addressing sugarcane farmers' protests in Karnataka, asking "Where is Kisan Nyay?" for the state's farmers.

  • Ashoka labeled the Congress government "anti-farmer" for failing to fix sugarcane prices at Rs 3,500 per tonne, amid widespread agitation in north Karnataka districts.

  • Farmers' organizations, BJP, students, and locals backed demonstrations in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Haveri, and other areas, demanding better MSP and government intervention.

Opposition BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence over sugarcane farmers' agitation in Karnataka, and demanded the government fix the price of their produce at Rs 3,500 a tonne.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka asked Rahul Gandhi, "Where is Kisan Nyay (farmer justice) for the farmers of Karnataka?" and accused the Congress government in the state of being "anti-farmer."

Various farmers' organisations, the opposition BJP, students and others supported the farmers' protest that spread across many districts of north Karnataka, like Belagavi, Bagalkote, Haveri.

The agitation, ongoing since early November, stems from demands for higher minimum support prices (MSP) amid rising input costs and delayed payments. Farmers have blocked roads and staged dharnas, disrupting transport in key sugarcane belts.

Ashoka, addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, urged Gandhi to intervene: "Rahul ji talks of farmer justice nationally but stays silent when Karnataka's sugarcane growers suffer under his party's rule." He highlighted the state's 2025-26 sugarcane target of 50 lakh tonnes, warning of crop losses without price hikes.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government has promised Rs 3,000 per tonne interim aid, but farmers reject it as insufficient. BJP allies with groups like Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, amplifying calls for immediate MSP revision.

