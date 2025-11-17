EC Launches Special Revision Of Assam Voter Rolls Ahead Of 2026 polls

This revision comes after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's October assurance of a bespoke order for Assam, excluded from the nationwide SIR due to NRC linkages

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Special intensive revision in Rajasthan
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) assists a voter in filling out the enumeration form for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Bikaner, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Election Commission orders 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam with January 1, 2026 as qualifying date,accurate lists for upcoming Assembly elections.

  • Unlike full SIR, this upgraded summary revision uses pre-filled registers for BLO verificationdeceased voters, and shifted electors; draft roll publishes Dec 27.

  • CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomes move with Assam's final roll due Feb 10, 2026, just before polls

In a timely push for electoral integrity ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered a 'Special Revision' of voter rolls across Assam, setting January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date and scheduling the final publication for February 10 next year.

The directive, issued to Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, marks a tailored approach for the northeastern state, distinct from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) underway in 12 other states and Union Territories like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. "This is an upgrade to the annual special summary revision, booth-level officers will verify against pre-filled registers instead of distributing fresh enumeration forms," explained a senior ECI official, emphasizing efficiency in detecting discrepancies without overburdening the process.

Door-to-door checks by BLOs will kick off on November 22 and run through December 20, focusing on purging multiple entries, marking deceased or permanently shifted voters, and enrolling eligible newcomers turning 18 by the qualifying date. The integrated draft roll hits public domain on December 27, opening a claims-and-objections window until January 22, 2026. Any deletions tied to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or citizenship disputes require Foreigners' Tribunal or court orders, safeguarding against arbitrary removals amid Assam's sensitive demographic landscape.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a BJP stalwart, hailed the ECI's call on X: "The Government of Assam welcomes this decision... It will ensure clean, updated rolls for all eligible citizens. We extend full cooperation for a transparent, time-bound exercise." His enthusiasm aligns with the state's proactive stance, including past drives to link voter IDs with Aadhaar for ghost elector hunts.

This revision comes after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's October assurance of a bespoke order for Assam, excluded from the nationwide SIR due to NRC linkages. With over 2.4 crore voters on the current rolls, the exercise is crucial for free-and-fair polls in a state where turnout often exceeds 80%. Political observers note it could streamline urban-rural balances, potentially influencing outcomes in tea-garden belts and border districts.

