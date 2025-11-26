TN BJP Rejects Leadership Change Rumours, Calls It DMK-Driven ‘Political Conspiracy’

Leaders back state chief Nainar Nagendran, praise his yatra, and say the party is united ahead of 2026 polls.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Nainar Nagenthiran
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthiran Photo: X/Nainar Nagenthiran
  • TN BJP leaders dismissed rumours of a leadership change, calling it a “political conspiracy” by the DMK.

  • They backed state chief Nainar Nagendran, praising his statewide yatra and leadership.

  • Party leaders said the entire cadre stands with Nagendran and expressed confidence about the 2026 Assembly polls.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu BJP said the rumours were a part of a "political conspiracy" and rejected media reports that suggested a shift in the state's party leadership.

Addressing reporters here, party spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy said, "Nainar Nagendran is our state president and is doing a wonderful job. He has been touring throughout Tamil Nadu to develop the party as well as the NDA under the AIADMK." Senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also said that they are "very happy working under Nagendran".

"He is doing a fantastic job and his yatra is very, very successful," she told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by TN BJP SC Morcha in the city.

The leaders of the saffron party charged that the DMK and its supporters were "spreading rumours" and participating in a "conspiracy" to foster a "unhealthy atmosphere."

Party insiders claim that rumours of a leadership transition in the party's state unit have been sparked by TN BJP chairman Nagendran's call to New Delhi on Tuesday.

"It is a conspiracy, and such rumours are not politically healthy. DMK and its allies should be condemned strongly for creating an unhealthy atmosphere and unhealthy politics," Narayanan added.

He expressed confidence that Nagendran will "take NDA to a big victory in the 2026 assembly elections".

"The entire party and the cadre stand with Nagendran at this hour," Tirupathy added. 

