National

Sam Pitroda Steps Down As Indian Overseas Congress Chairman

Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.

Advertisement

PTI
Indian Overseas Congress head Sam Pitroda | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. As per Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Pitroda decided to step down " at his own accord". His resignation has also been accepted by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Sam Pitroda's resignation comes after a huge row erupted due to his recent racist remarks.

Indian Overseas Congress head Sam Pitroda | - PTI
Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

Taking to X, Jairam Ramesh, Congress' communications in-charge announced Pitroda's resignation.

"Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," stated the post.

Advertisement

Sam Pitroda Resigns After Racist Remarks Row

In an interview with The Statesman, the former IOC Chief Sam Pitroda described India as an extremely diverse country. However, his remarks took a racist turn after he stated that in India "people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa".

Last month, the IOC chairman already drew flak for his remarks on the inheritance tax in the US amid the wealth distribution row between Congress and the BJP.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda - ANI
'People In South Look Like Africans...': Sam Pitroda's Description Of How Indians Look Stirs Row, PM Modi Reacts

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

The Congress immediately condemned Pitroda for his comments and distanced itself from the IOC Chairman.

"The analogies drawn by Mr. Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies," read an official statement issued by Jairam Ramesh.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. New Delhi: CBI Busts Bribery Racket At RML Hospital; Nine, Including Two Cardiologists, Arrested
  2. Sam Pitroda Steps Down As Indian Overseas Congress Chairman
  3. K'taka CM Hits Out At BJP Over Appointment To Temple Festival Panel
  4. Outlook News Wrap, May 8: AstraZeneca Recalls COVID-19 Vaccine; Delhi, Mumbai Among World Wealthiest Cities & More
  5. J P Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Social Media Post
Entertainment News
  1. Ed Sheeran Rocks The LA Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala – View Pics
  2. 'Vyooham', 'Apna Sapna Money Money' Director Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away At 61
  3. Kajol Celebrates ‘No Diet Day’ With Bun Maska And Shares Her ‘Priorities’
  4. SS Rajamouli Reveals How He Promoted 'Baahubali' Despite Spending Zero Money On The Promotions
  5. Undying Love For Supernatural Stories Sustains TV Universe Of 'Dayans' & 'Chudails'
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Quinton De Kock Walks Back For Lucknow Super Giants Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
  2. Vinicius Proving He's 'One Of The Best In The World', Says Madrid Teammate Dani Carvajal
  3. PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  4. Malaysia International Splashed With Acid, Two Other Players Attacked Within One Week
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF
World News
  1. Whiff Of An Elusive Ceasefire As US Backs A Peace Deal?
  2. Mexico Tightens Travel Rules On Peruvians In A Sow Of Visa Diplomacy To Slow Migration To US
  3. Cruise Ship Worker Accused Of Stabbing 3 People With Scissors During Alaska Voyage
  4. Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer Aims To Deepen 'Longstanding Partnership' With India
  5. Dublin Gets A Window To NYC! "The Portal" Public Art Connects Cities In Real-Time
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Hits Back At Modi With ‘ED Probe’ Challenge On Ambani-Adani Charge
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF