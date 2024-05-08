Sam Pitroda Steps Down As Indian Overseas Congress Chairman

Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. As per Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Pitroda decided to step down " at his own accord". His resignation has also been accepted by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Sam Pitroda's resignation comes after a huge row erupted due to his recent racist remarks.
"Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," stated the post.
Sam Pitroda Resigns After Racist Remarks Row
In an interview with The Statesman, the former IOC Chief Sam Pitroda described India as an extremely diverse country. However, his remarks took a racist turn after he stated that in India "people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa".
Last month, the IOC chairman already drew flak for his remarks on the inheritance tax in the US amid the wealth distribution row between Congress and the BJP.
The Congress immediately condemned Pitroda for his comments and distanced itself from the IOC Chairman.
"The analogies drawn by Mr. Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies," read an official statement issued by Jairam Ramesh.