Elections

'People In South Look Like Africans...': Sam Pitroda Describes How Indians Look, Stirs Row

Giving an online interview to a news portal, Indian Overseas Congress in charge Sam Pitroda said described India as a "diverse country" where "people in the East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa".

Advertisement

ANI
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda Photo: ANI
info_icon

Days after sparking controversy with his 'US-like inheritance tax' suggestion for India, Indian Overseas Congress In Charge Sam Pitroda on Wednesday triggered another row as he compared the appearance of Indians from different parts of the nation to that of Chinese, Arabs, Whites and Africans while talking about diversity.



Giving an online interview to a news portal, Sam Pitroda said described India as a "diverse country" where "people in the East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa".


"We are a shining example of democracy in the world...we could hold country together as diverse as India where people in East look like Chinese, people in West look like Arab, people in North look like maybe white and people in South look like Africa, congress-manifesto-row">Sam Pitroda said in the interview to The Statesman.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Sam Pitroda's 'US-Like Inheritance Tax' Advise Puts Congress On Backfoot Amid Manifesto Row

"Doesn't matter, we are all brothers and sisters," said the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.

The remarks led to reactions by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which asked the Pitroda to "have some understanding of the country". Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said "We may look different but we are all one"

ALSO READ | PM Modi Picks Up Sam Pitroda's 'Inheritance Tax' Remark For Fresh Attack On Congress: 'Party's Loot...'

"Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo! (Have some understanding about our country)," he said.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, also reacted to Pitroda's remark, calling it the "racists and divisive jibes for Indians".

"Sam Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi’s mentor. Listen to his racist & divisive jibes for Indians. Their whole ideology is about divide & rule. It's sickening to call fellow Indians Chinese and African. Shame on Congress!", Kangana wrote on X.

Sam Pitroda's 'US-Like Inheritance Tax' Suggestion

Last month, Sam Pitroda had stoked another controversy as he defended Congress's manifesto in an interview with news agency ANI, saying the policy of redistribution of wealth was in the interest of the people and not in the interest of the super-rich only. 

ALSO READ | Amid 'Hate Speech' Backlash, PM Modi Repeats 'Snatch Property' Charge On Cong, Also Brings Up 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, said in an interview with news agency ANI, "In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has $100 million worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law."

The remark by Sam Pitroda, that was termed as an "own goal" for Congress, came under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks that the Grand Old party wants to "redistribute wealth" of the people of India and sell Indian women's 'mangalsutras' to achieve their goal.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy 'Scam': Delhi HC Grants More Time To ED, CBI To Respond To Sisodia's Bail Pleas
  2. 'People In South Look Like Africans...': Sam Pitroda Describes How Indians Look, Stirs Row
  3. Malayalam Channel Cameraman Killed In Elephant Attack In Kerala
  4. Noida: Girl Gets Attacked By Dog In Lift Of Housing Society | On Cam
  5. Kerala Airports See Passengers Protest Against AI Express' Last-Minute Cancellations
Entertainment News
  1. 'Piku' Turns 9: Deepika Padukone Remembers Late Irrfan Khan In An Adorable BTS Pic; Shares Interesting Anecdote Related To Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Ian Gelder Dies At 74: 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Passes Away Due To Bile Duct Cancer
  3. Did Stray Kids' Bang Chan Take A Swipe At Rude Paparazzi Behaviour After Met Gala Attendance? Here's What He Said
  4. Confirmed: Huma Qureshi Joins Cast Of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, Reunites With Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi
  5. 'Love You Forever': Varun Dhawan Shares The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Wife Natasha Dalal
Sports News
  1. NBA Playoff Semis: Thunder Pull Away From Mavericks; Celtics Rout Cavaliers In Opener
  2. IPL 2024: Hayden Praises Samson's Performance, Applauds His Mastery Over Spin and Pace
  3. Mongolia's Cricketing Journey So Far - A Nomadic Start And Few Dismal Records
  4. World Football Day: United Nations Adopts May 25 As A Day To Celebrate The Most Popular Sport
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
World News
  1. Biden, Trump Win Indiana Presidential Primaries
  2. Apple's 'Let Loose' Event: 7 Game-Changing Announcements You Don't Want To Miss!
  3. Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Can't Be Solved By Rewarding Moscow's Aggression: Italian President
  4. Indian Envoy In Canada Warns Of 'Big Red Line' On Anti-India Activities Of Sikh Separatist Groups
  5. Majority Of Indian Americans Support A 3rd Term For PM Modi: Diaspora Leader
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges