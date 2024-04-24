Sam Pitroda's 'US-Like Inheritance Tax' Advise Puts Congress On Backfoot Amid Manifesto Row

The Congress, which was so far turning down Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "wealth redistribution" charge against it, seems to have been pushed on the backfoot with its senior leader Sam Pitroda suggesting a "US-like inheritance tax" in India. Sam Pitroda's remarks gave fresh ammo for attacking the party to PM Modi, who on Wednesday reiterated his stand that the Congress poll document had 'Muslim League stamp', adding that the party will 'impose inheritance tax' if voted to power.
Sam Pitroda, the Indian Overseas Congress chief, defended Congress's so-called 'poll promise' in an interview with news agency ANI, saying the policy of redistribution of wealth was in the interest of the people and not in the interest of the super-rich only. Election News LIVE Updates
What Did Sam Pitroda Say
Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, said in an interview with news agency ANI, "In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has $100 million worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law."
"It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair. In India, you don't have that. If somebody is worth 10 billion and he dies, his children get 10 billion and the public gets nothing...So these are the kind of issues people will have to debate and discuss," Sam Pitroda said.
"I don't know what the conclusion would be at the end of the day but when we talk about redistributing wealth, we are talking about new policies and new programs that are in the interest of the people and not in the interest of super-rich only," he said.
Sam Pitroda's Remark Own Goal For Congress?
The remark by Sam Pitroda, being termed as an "own goal" for Congress, came under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks that the Grand Old party wants to "redistribute wealth" of the people of India and sell Indian women's 'mangalsutras' to achieve their goal.
Even as the Congress distanced itself from his remarks, BJP reacted to Pitroda's statement and 'warned' people of "property snatchers". PM Modi and Union Home Minister Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to Sam Pitroda's comments, likening Congress manifesto with 'Muslim League' and saying that the party is "completely exposed".
Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, PM Modi said he had told on Day 1 of Congress manifesto release that it had the "stamp of Muslim League". Reacting to Pitroda's statement, PM Modi said Congress "will impose inheritance tax" if voted to power.
"After Sam Pitroda's remark, Congress party is completely exposed. First of all, mention of 'survey' in their manifesto, Manmohan Singh's old statement which is Congress' legacy - that minorities have the first right over resources of the country, and now Sam Pitroda's remark citing the US that there should be deliberations on the distribution of wealth...," Amit Shah said
"Now when PM Modi raised this issue, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the entire Congress party are on the backfoot that it was never their motive," Amit Shah said.
"Voting for Congress = Losing your Money + Property + Belongings! Voters be aware, property snatchers are here!" BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill wrote on X.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya called Congress "an anti-poor, anti-backward, anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-women" party over Sam Pitroda's remark. "PM Narendra Modi has revealed the real character of the party. That is why, Congress is frustrated. Earlier, they were not in the condition to have even 40 MPs but now they themselves are making their path to drop below 40. There is 'Modi wave' in the country and that for the BJP...," Maurya said.
What Did Congress Say On Sam Pitroda's Remarks
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to microblogging platform X and said "Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about." Calling Pitroda a "mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the world, Jairam Ramesh said "in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views."
This does not mean that Mr. Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress, Jairam Ramesh said, adding that "many times they do not."
"Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narenda Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored ONLY in lies and more lies," Jairam Ramesh said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also reacted to Sam Pitroda's remark in a press conference in Kerala on Wednesday.
"...There is a constitution, we don’t have any intention. Why are you putting his ideas in our mouths? Just for votes, he is playing all these games...," Kharge said.