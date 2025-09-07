The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

Unless the enabling architecture is unmade, the cycle of destruction in Gaza will continue to be not only an Israeli policy question but a collective international moral failure.

A
Anand Teltumbde
Updated on:
Updated on:
Complicity in Genocide
Israel’s actions in Gaza are being examined under international law for potential genocide. Photo: Artwork by Vikas Thakur
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Israel’s actions in Gaza are being examined under international law for potential genocide, backed by evidence of mass civilian harm and displacement.

  • States, arms suppliers, corporations, and regional actors have enabled the crisis, forming a web of complicity rather than a single culprit.

  • Humanitarian aid, arms suspensions, investigations, sanctions, and diplomatic pressure are needed to hold enablers accountable and stop further devastation.

When South Africa brought a case against Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for alleged breaches of the Genocide Convention, it forced a legal and moral reckoning that had long been building under the surface of the Gaza catastrophe.

The legal question—whether the scale, methods and aims of Israel’s campaign in Gaza meet the strict requirements of the Genocide Convention—plays out against an equally urgent political one: who, if anyone, is complicit in enabling, facilitating, or legitimising a campaign that has produced catastrophic civilian death, mass displacement and the near-collapse of a social order?

The answer is not reducible to a single culprit. It is an architecture of complicity—a dense edifice in which state actors, arms suppliers, diplomatic patrons, economic actors, regional governments, and international institutions are entangled. This article sets out that architecture, the evidentiary and legal contours that frame it, and the political choices that could have averted or might still mitigate the humanitarian disaster.

Related Content
Related Content

The Facts of Genocide

The human toll in Gaza has been staggering. International monitoring bodies and humanitarian agencies documented massive losses of civilian life, injuries and infrastructure destruction. UN reporting and OCHA’s casualty databases, compiled from field reporting and health authorities, show tens of thousands killed and many more wounded, with children and women making up a disproportionate share of the victims. The cumulative death and injury tolls, sustained damage to hospitals and water systems, and the obstruction of aid have produced a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented scale in modern Palestinian history.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has also condemned the killing. - File Photo; Representational Image
Palestinian Journalist Islam Abed Killed In Gaza Airstrike

BY Outlook News Desk

Independent international inquiries and rights organisations have not shied away from the gravity of the facts. A UN Commission of Inquiry reported findings of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israeli operations; later, a UN special committee concluded that Israel’s warfare in Gaza was “consistent with the characteristics of genocide.” Leading Israeli human-rights group B’Tselem published an unequivocal assessment that the pattern and intent of destruction in Gaza amounted to genocide. These authoritative and detailed reports do three things: they catalogue acts and consequences; they map patterns that suggest systemic policy choices rather than isolated excesses; and they provide the basis for legal and political claims of grave wrongdoing.

At the legal level, the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—while careful in its procedure and interpretation—has been seized of the question under the Genocide Convention. Interim measures, hearings, and orders in the South Africa v. Israel case have focused international attention on the elements of genocidal intent, forcible displacement and state responsibility. The existence of these high-level legal processes underscores the seriousness of the allegations and elevates the debate from the domain of partisan politics into the field of international law.

Complicity in Layers

Complicity is not only legal responsibility but a political and moral one. A principal vector of complicity is military assistance: weapons, munitions, logistics, and spare parts that enable conduct on the ground. The United States—the world’s largest arms supplier — has continued to facilitate significant assistance and arms transfers to Israel even after the October 7 attacks and the acceleration of Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

Congressional notifications, budgetary actions, and defence sales processes have documented billions in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) and contracts that are used to replenish and sustain military capacity. These transfers make it materially possible to sustain high-intensity operations that have produced mass civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction.

The legal and political question therefore is whether a state that supplies arms, finance, and diplomatic cover while war crimes or genocidal acts are credibly alleged is complicit in those acts. Many civil-society and legal actors argue that at minimum such behaviour is morally culpable and potentially legally exposed as aiding and abetting or facilitating international crimes.

Israel gaza casulties - (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
Israel Kills Hamas Spokesman Abu Obaida in Gaza Strike

BY Outlook News Desk

European supplier states and other partners have also contributed either directly through military sales or indirectly by maintaining strategic and economic ties that cushion political costs. In situations where suppliers continued or expanded transfers while credible allegations of mass atrocities mounted, critics argue that the effect is to remove practical restraints on military actors and to signal a permissive political environment. This is how external enabling becomes an integral layer of the architecture of complicity.

Political Shielding and Economic Enabling

Complicity also operates through diplomatic shielding. Powerful states and blocs have long prevented decisive multilateral action on Palestine through Security Council paralysis, selective enforcement of international law, and political messaging that frames Palestinian suffering primarily as collateral to Israel’s security imperatives. The political calculus of strategic alliances—based on intelligence sharing, counterterrorism cooperation, regional diplomacy and geopolitical balancing—has insulated Israel from sustained punitive international measures. When the world’s diplomatic responses are lukewarm, delayed, or hedged, the shield they provide emboldens policies that might otherwise be constrained by reputational or economic costs.

Recent shifts in some capitals—including statements of concern, sanctions on settlement products, or recognition of Palestinian statehood by several European countries—indicate pressure in the opposite direction. But the larger architecture of enduring support from key powers, including major arms suppliers and significant diplomatic backers, remains a central mechanism through which state-level complicity is enacted.

Regional states also participate in complicity by action and omission. Egypt’s control over Rafah and Sinai routes, together with the Egyptian government’s restrictions on border crossings, has dramatically limited humanitarian access into Gaza. While Egypt faces security and political dilemmas of its own, its policies have had the effect—intended or otherwise—of obstructing the flow of aid and of enabling conditions for civilian suffering. Gulf and Arab capitals have likewise been uneven: at times facilitating diplomatic initiatives or funding reconstruction; at others, prioritizing normalization with Israel or strategic alignments that dampened collective pressure.

From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz speak during a news conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 28, 2023. - Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File
Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

BY Outlook News Desk

What this pattern shows is that regional power politics, trade-offs over normalisation, and security calculations create practical choke points that deepen Gaza’s isolation. Even when humanitarian corridors are negotiated on paper, their operation has often been intermittent, limited, or bureaucratically delayed—further intensifying civilian harm and reinforcing the architecture of complicity.

Beyond states, corporations—especially arms manufacturers, logistics firms and tech companies—play a role. Arms contractors profit from demand, while logistics and insurance firms facilitate complex supply chains for weaponry and military procurement. Technology firms selling surveillance and targeting software to security services also enable modes of warfare that can exacerbate civilian harm. Financial institutions that continue to do business with defence contractors or state entities implicated in rights abuses add another supporting layer. While corporate activity is not identical with criminal intent, it constitutes material facilitation that deserves scrutiny, transparency and regulatory response. Reports by human-rights networks and legal clinics have begun to document these links and call for corporate accountability measures.

The Doctrine of Complicity

Legally, complicity can take multiple forms. International criminal law recognises aiding and abetting, co-perpetration, and command responsibility as possible grounds for responsibility. For states, doctrines of state responsibility and complicity outline avenues for diplomatic, civil and criminal exposure. The ICJ, in adjudicating South Africa’s claim, will primarily focus on state responsibility under the Genocide Convention—but its findings may have spillover consequences for other actors in the chain of support.

Civil-society legal submissions and academic analyses have pressed for recognition that persistent arms transfers, financing, or diplomatic support in the face of credible allegations of international crimes can amount to facilitation—an important step in transforming political critique into legal claims. The evidence that rights groups and UN bodies have compiled of patterns and consequences supplies the factual substrate that makes such legal arguments plausible and urgent.

Complicity is as much about narrative and perception as it is about material enabling. When governments and media normalise civilian suffering as an unavoidable by-product of counterterrorism, they attenuate the moral alarm that would otherwise provoke stronger responses. Conversely, sustained reporting, court actions, and dissenting voices can break through that fog. The recent shift in public discourse—with more parliaments, NGOs, and legal scholars using the language of genocide and complicity—has forced governments to contend with reputational costs that were previously manageable. That shift matters because reputational costs translate into economic and diplomatic leverage; when they accumulate, suppliers and patrons may calculate differently.

The Israeli government has condemned the report, calling it defamatory, legally baseless. - AP
‘For Some, Genocide Is Profitable’ : Israel’s Genocide And The Global Corporate Nexus

BY Outlook News Desk

What is at Stake and What Can be Done

The architecture of complicity is not immutable. It is constructed, maintained, and therefore alterable. Several steps are politically and legally feasible:

1. Immediate humanitarian imperative: Unfettered, predictable humanitarian access must be the first demand: corridors, fuel for hospitals, clean water, and food must move without political preconditions. International actors with leverage should prioritise these flows. United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and humanitarian agencies have repeatedly highlighted this need.

2. Arms controls and suspensions: States should review and, where credible evidence suggests international crimes, suspend arms transfers that materially enable ongoing violations. Congressional and parliamentary review processes (and public pressure) can make such suspensions politically doable. The record of arms flows to Israel is a central factual pillar in debates over complicity.

3. Independent investigations and accountability: States should support independent international investigations with prosecutorial reach; legal accountability at multiple levels — national, international, and corporate—must be pursued, consistent with due process. The ICJ proceedings provide one avenue; criminal avenues must also be protected and resourced.

4. Corporate accountability and sanctions: Firms that materially enable rights violations should face regulatory scrutiny, divestment, or sanctions where appropriate. Transparency in defence contracting, financial relationships, and technology transfers must be enforced.

5. Regional diplomacy to open Gaza: Pressures on regional actors to facilitate humanitarian access and to use their leverage to broker durable ceasefires are essential. Borders must be opened to relief and reconstruction materials; political bargains will be needed, but the moral minimum is to stop collective punishment by administrative choke points.

Representative image - AP
Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

BY Outlook News Desk

Conclusion

To speak of “an architecture of complicity” is to insist that responsibility for Gaza’s devastation is diffused across institutions and polities, and not contained in a single perpetrator. That does not absolve primary actors of responsibility; on the contrary, it deepens the imperative to hold them to account. It also makes the moral challenge larger: to dismantle the enablement that transforms military capacity into mass civilian destruction requires political courage from governments, accountability from corporations, and sustained public pressure.

Legal instruments—whether at the ICJ, in criminal courts, or via sanctions regimes—can help, but only if paired with immediate humanitarian relief and a geopolitics that values human life over transactional alliances.

If the international community is serious about preventing genocide, it must stop tolerating political arrangements that subsidise mass violence: suspend transfers that enable it, demand unfettered aid access, prosecute crimes when credible evidence exists, and punish corporations that facilitate abuse. Unless the enabling architecture is unmade, the cycle of destruction in Gaza will continue to be not only an Israeli policy question but a collective international moral failure.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025 SFs LIVE Score, Day 4 Blog: North Zone Eye More Runs; Central Zone Take First-Innings Lead

  2. India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Preview: The Stuttering Question Of No. 8?

  3. Meerut Mavericks Vs Kashi Rudras, UP T20 League Final: KR Crowned Champions With Emphatic Win Over MM - Match Report

  4. Canada Vs Scotland ICC World Cup League 2, Match 84: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield

  5. Zimbabwe W Vs Namibia W, Final ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier: ZIM Cruise Past NAM, Both Seal Global Qualifier Spots

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova Highlights, US Open Final: World No. 1 Wards Off Spirited American, Defends Title

  5. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  2. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  3. Mumbai On High Alert After Bomb Threat Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan

  4. Modi Skips UN General Debate; Jaishankar to Represent India at 80th Session

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  3. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  4. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  5. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise