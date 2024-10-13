Hamas Called On Iran To Join October 7 Attacks Against Israel, Say Reports | All About The 'Secret Documents'

The documents, as accessed by the New York Times, allege the following -

The October 2023 was "delayed". As per the minutes, Hamas planned on attacking Israel in the fall of 2022. However, the plan was delayed to persuade Iran and Hezbollah to join hands with the militant group.

The re-election of Netanyahu, Israel's judicial overhaul and the overall sentiment against Benjamin Netanyahu further "compelled Hamas to move toward a strategic battle". Furthermore, Israeli occupation of West Bank, the raids at Al Aqsa only motivated Hamas to move into Israel.

In July 2023, Hamas sent a top official to Lebanon to meet with an Iranian commander. The minutes of the meeting state that a plan to attack Israel was presented, but it does not indicate how detailed it was. As per the document, the Iranian commander and Hezbollah officials supported the principle but needed "more time to prepare".

The documents also reveal that Hamas planned on discussing the attack with Hassan Nasrallah, but it remains unclear if this discussion took place or not.

As per these minutes, Hamas felt "assured" by the support from Iran and Hezbollah, but decided to proceed without their full involvement.

In the meetings, a few major reasons Hamas attacked Israel were revealed these were - to stop Israel from deploying a new air-defence system and to disrupt the normalsiation of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which the United States was brokering. This normalisation of ties would have resulted in the integration of Israel in the Middle East, but with no resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.