Iran And Israel Inch Closer To All Out War

Years of Western sanctions have left the Iranian economy in shambles. Inflation has hit the roof and people are finding it difficult to make ends meet. The orthodox regime is not popular except among the die-hard supporters of the revolution. The older generation that remember the excesses of the Shah continue to be loyal, but for the younger generation who have no memory of what happened nearly 45 years ago, the government is unpopular. Many feel stifled by the strict dress code imposed by the regime, and the spontaneous street protest that followed the death in police custody of Masha Amini in 2022 speaks volumes of the discontent. Women threw off their veils, publicly chopped their hair and defied the strict Islamic code imposed by the state. The government cracked down severely on protestors, firing on people and killing over 500. Courts also ordered the execution of seven protestors on trumped-up charges related to the protests. The movement finally died down but the anger has remained.