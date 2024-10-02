What After Nasrallah

Nasrallah is also credited with turning Hezbollah into a military force stronger than the Lebanese army, bringing an end to internal strife in the country and becoming a powerbroker in Lebanese politics. He turned his organisation into a major provider of health, education and social services, and a close partner of Iran in its drive for regional supremacy. The cleric is said to have led Lebanese resistance that forced Israeli troops to retreat from southern Lebanon in 2000, even though he suffered a personal loss with the killing of his eldest son Hadi in a firefight with Israeli troops. Then in 2008, Nasrallah’s fighters occupied Sunni neighbourhoods of Beirut, only to withdraw after a new government effectively gave the Shia militia veto powers. The Shia cleric soon became a villain instead of an Arab hero when he sent thousands of fighters into neighbouring Syria to save the regime of Bashar al-Assad. In doing so, Nasrallah found himself at odds with Hamas, which backed the armed uprising against the Syrian regime. Ironically, his successful fight against Al-Qaeda and ISIS made Nasrallah a venerated figure among Lebanese Christians with the Christian Science Monitor reported in 2013 how “In a Christian home in a Shiite suburb of Beirut, images of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah share mantel and wall space with the Virgin Mary”. A bitter opponent of Israel, the West and the two-state solution, Nasrallah is also alleged to have made several anti-Semitic remarks in his speeches.