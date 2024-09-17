International

Lebanon: Hezbollah Says Hundreds Injured In Explosions Of Handheld Pagers; Israel's Role Suspected

A series of explosions of handheld pagers left many injured in Beirut suburbs. The pagers are reportedly used by Hezbollah members. Lebanon officials are suspecting Israel's involvement in the explosions.

Lebanon Beirut Explosion
Ambulance arrives at the scene after explosion. Photo: Screengrab from AP
info_icon

Dozens of people were injured in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Tuesday after hundreds of handheld pagers, reportedly used by members of the militant group Hezbollah, exploded at multiple places

Iran's ambassador in Lebanon was also wounded in the explosion of pagers in the country, Iranian news reports said.

According to Lebanese state media and security officials, ‘the handheld pagers detonated due to advanced technology’, leading to numerous injuries. The state-run National News Agency reported that the explosions caused injuries among individuals in various areas, although there were no immediate reports of fatalities.

Images and videos circulating on social media and local media show some scenes of explosion. Some images also show injured individuals lying on the pavement with wounds on their hands and near their pockets, where the pagers were carried.

A senior military intelligence official and an official with a Lebanese group familiar with the situation,  speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, indicated that the pagers used by Hezbollah members were the source of the explosions. The second official speculated Israel’s involvement in the attack.

This explosion comes at a time when the tensions between Lebanon and Israel are heightened. For over 11 months, clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been frequent, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. These clashes have resulted in hundreds of deaths and displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the border.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had previously warned his members against carrying cellphones, cautioning that they could be used by Israel to track movements and conduct targeted strikes. This latest incident highlights the ongoing and volatile nature of the conflict in the region.

