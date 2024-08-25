Middle East Tensions: Air France, Lufthansa And Other Airlines Cancel Flights To Israel, Lebanon & Iran

As tensions rise in the Middle East, the latest escalation between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has resulted in more flight cancellations across the region. As per the latest reports, Lufthansa, Air France and more airlines have decided to cancel operations over Middle Eastern airspace.
Following the recent rocket attacks exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah, Air France announced it would be suspending its flights scheduled for Sunday and Monday across the Middle East. The remaining cancellations will depend on how the situation escalates.
"Resuming these routes will be subject to a new assessment of the security situation," the airline said in a statement. "Air France reiterates that the safety of its customers and crews is its absolute priority."
Air France had already suspended flights to Beirut from July 29 to August 15 in view of the rising tensions in the Middle East.
German airlines Lufthansa has decided to extend its flight suspension to Beirut, Tehran and Tel Aviv. No Lufthansa planes will operate to and from Lebanon till September-end. Meanwhile, for Iran and Israel, all flights stand cancelled till September 2.
India's key airline - Air India - also cancelled flights to the region amid rising tensions. In an announcement made earlier this month, Air India announced it is suspending all flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
"In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice,” the airline posted on X.
“We are continuously monitoring the situation and are offering a full refund to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv. Safety of our guests and crew remains our topmost priority,” it further.