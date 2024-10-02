In terms of air power, Israel has a greater arsenal: 612 aircraft compared to Iran’s 521. Israel’s air defence includes 66 F-15s, 177 F-16s and 27 F-35 stealth fighters. It makes it one of the most formidable in the world. In contrast, Iran’s air fleet is aging rapidly. To counter it, Iran employs a strategy. It deploys large quantities of weaponry as it relies heavily on its substantial inventory of ballistic and cruise missiles, which are capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometres away, placing Israel well within range.