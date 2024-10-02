International

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: Netanyahu Pledges Retaliation As Iran Escalates Missile Attack; 6 Killed In Tel Aviv Shooting

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: Adding to the tension in the Middle East, Iran in a fresh salvo fired a barrage of missiles targeting Israel on Tuesday that sent Israelis diving into shelters. There was no immediate report of casualties in the attack late on Tuesday. According to IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the country's robust air defence system intercepted most of the incoming missiles, though some landed in central and southern Israel. In a separate mass shooting incident in Israel's Tel Aviv that took place minutes before the Iranian attack, at least 6 people have died.

2 October 2024
Iran launches missile attack on Israel on Tuesday AP
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stern warning of retaliation came against Iran for its missile barrage on Israel."Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it," Netanyahu said as he gathered his Security Cabinet for a late-night meeting. The Iranian TV late on Tuesday said that the attack targeted air and radar bases as well as security apparatus that planned the killing of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures. Scores of footage on TV and social media showed missiles being launched in the darkness from unidentified locations in Iran. Further reiterating their support for Israel, US President Joe Biden said his administration is "fully supportive" of them and the US government is in "active discussion" with aides about an appropriate response. "Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully supportive of Israel," Biden said on Tuesday at the start of a meeting with White House officials.
LIVE UPDATES

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: 'We Attack Whoever Attacks Us', PM Netanyahu's Stern Warning

Vowing retaliation against Iran for its missile barrage on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said, "Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it. Whoever attacks us, we attack them", he said.

Netanyahu further underlined that the missile attack was a failure and that Iran would soon learn a painful lesson just as its enemies in Gaza, Lebanon and other places have learned.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - AP
'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israel Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: Indians In Israel Asked To Exercise Caution Amid Tension

In light of the rising tension following the Iranian missile attacks, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Israel.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to the safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situatiuon and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the advisory read.

"Following the situational assessment, it was decided that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas across the country," the embassy said in a separate statement.

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: 6 Dead In Tel Aviv Mass Shooting

According to Israeli police, at least six people were killed in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv's Jaffa on Tuesday evening. Police said two suspects opened fire on a boulevard in the Jaffa neighbourhood in southern Tel Aviv. The two suspects were killed, police said.

The attack came moments before a massive barrage of rockets from Iran towards Israel, sending people towards bomb shelters across the country, including in Tel Aviv.

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: 'This Must Stop', UN General Secretary Condemns Conflict

Taking cognisance of the constantly escalating conflicts in the Middle East, United Nations General Secretary Antonion Gueterres on Tuesday said," I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: TV, Social Media Flooded With Footage Of Missile Attack

Social media platforms and Iranian TV stations are flooded with footage of missiles being launched in the darkness from unidentified locations in Iran. Iranian state television, long controlled by hard-liners, also aired images of people in Arak, Qom and Tehran celebrating Iran's missile attack in Israel.

According to Iran's official statement, the attack targeted air and radar bases as well as security apparatus that planned the killing of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures.

L: Shiite Muslims light candles during a protest against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Karachi, Pakistan | R: Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour, during his funeral procession in Beirut's southern suburbs, Friday, Sept 27 - AP
Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week | The Remaining Leadership

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Issues Staement

National Security Advisor to President Biden, Jake Sullivan says, "Today, Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel. The United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to help defend Israel against this attack. US naval destroyers joined Israeli Air Defense units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles. President Biden and Vice President Harris monitored the attack and the response from the White House Situation Room, joined in person and remotely by their national security team."

"We are still working with the IDF and the authorities in Israel to assess the impact of the attack. But at this time, we do not know of any deaths in Israel. We are tracking the reported death of a Palestinian civilian in Jericho in the West Bank. We do not know of any damage to aircraft or strategic military assets in Israel... This attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective. This was first and foremost the result of the professionalism of the IDF, but in no small part because of the skilled work of the US military and meticulous joint planning in anticipation of the attack."

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: 'Make No Mistake', Biden Reaffirms Support For Israel

Commenting on the assisting the Israeli forces in intercepting the Iranian Missiles, US President Joe Biden said, "At my direction, the United States military actively supported the defence of Israel. We are still assessing the impact but, based on what we know, the attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective and this is a testament to Israeli military capability… (It is) also a testament to intensive planning (between) the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against a brazen attack."

Further reaffirming their strong support for Israel, the president said, "Make no mistake, the United States is fully supportive of Israel. And I just spent the morning and part of the afternoon in the situation room, meeting with my whole national security team… The national security team, as I said, is in constant contact with Israeli officials and counterparts..."

Missile, Rocket fire spotted towards Israel from Iran - | Photo: Various Users on X
Iran Attacks Israel: Iran Fires Over 100 Missiles; Israelis Cleared To Leave Bomb Shelters

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE Updates: Key Points

  • Adding to the escalating war situation in the Middle East, Iran in afresh salvo fired a barrage of missiles at Israel on Tuesday, sending Israelis diving into shelters. However, no immediate report of casualties were there.

  • While Israel claimed its extensive defence repertoire has intercepted many of the missiles, Iran's Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said 90 per cent of missiles it launched against Israel hit their targets successfully.

  • While confirming the attack on Israel, Iran referenced the recent deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard Gen. Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike. Iran's official statement also mentioned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader of Hamas in Tehran in July.

