'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA

Israel's war on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 41,500 Palestinians and wounded more than 96,000 others, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Health Ministry.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hit out at the pressure of reaching a ceasefire deal
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: AP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at United Nations General Assembly addressing the world leaders stated that his nation will “continue degrading Hezbollah" until it achieves its goals along the Lebanon border as he further pushed the possibility of a ceasefire in the ongoing war on Gaza and the recent conflict with Hezbollah which is turning out to become a vast regional war.

Netanyahu's threats included him saying that his government would no longer tolerate daily rocket fire from the area.

The ministry, part of Gaza's Hamas government, did not differentiate between civilians and combatants in these numbers where more than half the dead have been women and children, including about 1,300 children under the age of 2.

Benjamin Netanyahu At UNGA | Top Quotes

  • As Netanyahu took the stage, there was enough ruckus in the audience that the presiding diplomat had to shout, “Order, please.”

  • “Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their home safely. And that's exactly what we're doing ... we'll continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met," Netanyahu said.

  • “Just imagine if terrorists turned El Paso and San Diego into ghost towns ... How long would the American government tolerate that?" he said, shaking his fist in emphasis. “Yet Israel has been tolerating this intolerable situation for almost a year. Well, I've come here today to say: Enough is enough.”

  • Netanyahu, armed with visual aids as he has been in the past, defended his nation's response to the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel that triggered an Israeli military operation that has devastated the Gaza Strip. He said he travelled to the United Nations to refute the untruths he had heard from other leaders on the same rostrum earlier in the week.

  • “I didn't intend to come here this year. My country is at war fighting for its life," Netanyahu said. "But after I heard the lies and slanders levelled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight.”

  • He insisted that Israel wanted peace but said of Iran: “If you strike us, we will strike you.” He once again blamed Iran for being behind many of the problems in the region.

  • “For too long, the world has appeased Iran," Netanyahu said. “That appeasement must end.”

  • Israel has maintained its military operations are justified and are necessary to defend itself.

  • “This war can come to an end now. All that has to happen is for Hamas to surrender, lay down its arms and release all the hostages," Netanyahu said. "But if they don't – if they don't – we will fight until we achieve total victory. Total victory. There is no substitute for it. “

  • He said Israeli forces have destroyed “90%” of Hamas' rockets and killed or captured half of its forces.

The two speakers who preceded Netanyahu on Friday each made a point of calling out Israel for its actions. “Mr. Netanyahu, stop this war now,” Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said as he closed his remarks, pounding the podium.

And Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking just before the Israeli leader, declared of Gaza: “This is not just a conflict. This is systematic slaughter of innocent people of Palestine." He thumped the rostrum to audible applause.

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district, seen from the southern town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024
Israel And Hezbollah Conflict

In recent days, Israel has turned its attention to the border with Lebanon, where it is targeting Hezbollah militants and has inflicted civilian casualties as well. Hezbollah began attacking Israel almost immediately after the Hamas invasion, and ongoing fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group have driven tens of thousands of people from their homes on both sides of the border. Israel is vowing to step up its attacks on Hezbollah until its citizens can return safely to their homes.

Late Wednesday, the United States, France and other allies jointly called for an “immediate” 21-day cease-fire to allow for negotiations as fears grow that the violent escalation in recent days — following 11 months of cross-border exchange of fire — could grow into an all-out war.

The United Nations says over 90,000 people have been displaced by five days of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, bringing the total to 200,000 people who have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas after it stormed into Israel, sparking the Israel-Hamas war.

