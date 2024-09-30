International

Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut City, Yemen Ports And Power Station | Top Points

Israel has continued its airstrike in Lebanon and has further struck Houthis in Yemen, escalating the tension in the Middle East regions.

Israel Hezbollah war Israeli airstrikes in Beirut_2
Israel-Hezbollah War: Israeli airstrikes in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
info_icon

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated dramatically as Israeli airstrikes have now moved from Gaza to Lebanon and Yemen. These military operations have resulted in major casualties, including the deaths of  various Hezbollah leaders as well as the chief.

The international community is calling for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation as Israel continues to intensify its attacks against Hezbollah and Houthi forces in Yemen.

Israeli airstrike in Beirut city

On Monday, an Israeli airstrike targeted an apartment building in the Kola district of Beirut, marking the first to occur within Beirut city limits since 2006, resulting in at least two deaths. The airstrike hit the upper floor of the building, further intensifying fears among residents. 

Attack on Houthis in Yemen

On Sunday, Israeli forces conducted airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen's Hodeidah port and power plants, citing these actions as a response to recent Houthi missile attacks on Ben Gurion airport. The Houthi-run health ministry reported four deaths and 40 injuries from these strikes. The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks on shipping routes and Israel.

The strikes targeted oil infrastructure in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and Ras Issa, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to 33, according to reports from Al-Masirah TV, which the Houthis control. These airstrikes followed missile attacks by the Houthis on the Tel Aviv area over the weekend, which were intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

Hezbollah chief and top commanders killed

In just over a week, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and seven high-ranking commanders and officials from the militant group. Israel's military chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, stated, “It [Hezbollah] has lost its head, and we need to keep hitting Hezbollah hard.” 

The deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, Nabil Kaouk was killed in an airstrike on Saturday. He was seen as a potential successor to Nasrallah. Other major members killed in Israeli airstrike include Ibrahim Akil, a top commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces, and Ahmad Wehbe, also a commander of the Radwan Forces, both killed in an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

As per a report by The Guardian, the group has also lost leaders of important military units, such as Ali Karaki, head of Hezbollah’s southern front, and Ibrahim Kobeissi, who led the missile unit. Kobeissi was previously implicated in planning attacks against Israeli soldiers. The cumulative impact of these losses raises questions about Hezbollah’s future operational capabilities.

