Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now

A man pauses at a makeshift memorial for 12 Druze children killed in a July rocket strike on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, hours after Israel and Lebanon traded fire. Photo: AP

A man pauses at a makeshift memorial for 12 Druze children killed in a July rocket strike on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, hours after Israel and Lebanon traded fire. Photo: AP