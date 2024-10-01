Iran Attacks Israel: Iran Guards Confirm Attack, IDF Claims Over 100 Missiles Fired From Tehran

Amid the rising tensions in the Middle East, the Israeli military has claimed that Iran has fired missiles towards Tel Aviv. As per an AP report, this claim from the IDF comes minutes after the Israeli security cabinet convened for an emergency meeting after the US warned of an imminent Iranian attack.
As per an official statement from the IRGC, the attack on Israel comes in response to killings of the IRGC's commander and militant leaders - such as Hassan Nasrallah, Ismail Haniyeh and more. Furthermore, the attack is also a response to Israel's ground operations in Lebanon.
"In the name of God almighty; as a response to the killing of Ismael Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan, we targeted the heart of the Zionist occupying entity," read an official statement issued by IRGC, adding that "if Israel responds, we will hit them a thousand times harder".
This attack towards Israel also comes shortly after a mass shooting incident was reported in Jaffa, south Tel Aviv. The incident is suspected to be a terror attack as tensions with Israel escalate.
Earlier on Tuesday, the United States warned Israeli authorities of an Iranian attack, following which the security cabinet called for an emergency session.
Amid the alleged Iranian attack, waves of sirens have been sounded across Israel. As per the IDF, Tehran has launched over 100 missiles towards the state.
Tensions Escalate Between Israel And Iran
In April 2024, the IRGC, in collaboration with Hezbollah and the Houthis launched a series of strikes towards Israel and Israel-occupied Golan Heights. These strikes were seen as a retaliation to the Israeli bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, which killed two Iranian generals.
Fast forward to July 2024, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran during his trip as a guest for President Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony. Following Haniyeh's death, Iran warned it would "seek revenge" for the death of its close ally and leader.
This is a developing story...