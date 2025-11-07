Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League: UK Police Arrest Six Protesters Ahead Of Controversial Match

Six individuals arrested before Aston Villa's match against Maccabi Tel Aviv
Over 700 police officers deployed to manage potential clashes
Protests demonstrated pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli sentiments
Birmingham officials faced criticism over banning Israeli fans
Six individuals were arrested in Birmingham on Thursday evening ahead of Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park. West Midlands Police, who deployed over 700 officers, aimed to mitigate potential clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups, as the fixture controversially banned fans of the Israeli team.
Police confirmed the arrests, which included a 21-year-old man for failing to remove a face mask and a 17-year-old boy for breaching a dispersal order. Police also arrested three others for religiously aggravated public order offences and another for breach of the peace.
Public Protest Displays At Villa Park
Around 200 members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign protested near Villa Park's Trinity Road stand, displaying Palestinian flags and banners calling for an Israel boycott amidst pro-Gaza chants.
Another 40 protestors assembled separately on a basketball court near the Doug Ellis Stand. An Israeli flag was visible among them, and others held signs stating "keep antisemitism out of football" as they heard speakers condemn the fan ban.
Prior to kick-off, five vehicles drove past the ground, displaying electronic billboards with messages opposing antisemitism. One message, alongside a Star of David, read "Ban hatred not fans", while another quoted French football legend Thierry Henry, who said football is not about goals but bringing people together.
Police briefly cordoned off an area to manage a surge of protesters after a passerby reportedly waved an Israeli flag, leading to a heated atmosphere.
Villa Park Ban Controversy
The fixture attracted considerable scrutiny after Birmingham officials decided last month to ban visiting supporters. Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticised this decision, calling it the wrong decision, while others lauded it, claiming Maccabi fans had a recent history of violence.
West Midlands Police had classified the match as high risk, citing current intelligence and previous incidents, including violence and hate crimes during Maccabi Tel Aviv's match against Ajax in Amsterdam last season.
The ban coincided with heightened concerns about antisemitism throughout Britain following a fatal attack on a Manchester synagogue last month.
Calls from Palestinians and their supporters for a sports boycott of Israel, linked to the assault on Gaza, persist, and hopes that a recent ceasefire would ease tensions appear premature.
Aston Villa Secure Win
Meanwhile, Aston Villa beat Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday four fixture on November 7.
Morgan Rogers assisted Ian Maatsen, who scored from a tight angle in first-half stoppage time. Donyell Malen then doubled Villa's lead on the hour, converting a penalty. This victory marked Aston Villa's third win from games in the competition’s group stages.
