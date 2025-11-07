Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League: UK Police Arrest Six Protesters Ahead Of Controversial Match

Police officers detain a pro-Palestinian protester for setting off a firework in a public place outside Villa Park during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jacob King

Police officers detain a pro-Palestinian protester for setting off a firework in a public place outside Villa Park during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jacob King