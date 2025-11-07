Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League: UK Police Arrest Six Protesters Ahead Of Controversial Match

Six arrests were made in Birmingham as Aston Villa faced Maccabi Tel Aviv in a UEFA Europa League match amidst pro-Palestinian protests, highlighting rising tensions

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 4 protesters arrested
Police officers detain a pro-Palestinian protester for setting off a firework in a public place outside Villa Park during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jacob King
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Six individuals arrested before Aston Villa's match against Maccabi Tel Aviv

  • Over 700 police officers deployed to manage potential clashes

  • Protests demonstrated pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli sentiments

  • Birmingham officials faced criticism over banning Israeli fans

Six individuals were arrested in Birmingham on Thursday evening ahead of Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park. West Midlands Police, who deployed over 700 officers, aimed to mitigate potential clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups, as the fixture controversially banned fans of the Israeli team.

Police confirmed the arrests, which included a 21-year-old man for failing to remove a face mask and a 17-year-old boy for breaching a dispersal order. Police also arrested three others for religiously aggravated public order offences and another for breach of the peace.

Public Protest Displays At Villa Park

Around 200 members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign protested near Villa Park's Trinity Road stand, displaying Palestinian flags and banners calling for an Israel boycott amidst pro-Gaza chants.

Another 40 protestors assembled separately on a basketball court near the Doug Ellis Stand. An Israeli flag was visible among them, and others held signs stating "keep antisemitism out of football" as they heard speakers condemn the fan ban.

Prior to kick-off, five vehicles drove past the ground, displaying electronic billboards with messages opposing antisemitism. One message, alongside a Star of David, read "Ban hatred not fans", while another quoted French football legend Thierry Henry, who said football is not about goals but bringing people together.

Related Content
Related Content

Police briefly cordoned off an area to manage a surge of protesters after a passerby reportedly waved an Israeli flag, leading to a heated atmosphere.

Villa Park Ban Controversy

The fixture attracted considerable scrutiny after Birmingham officials decided last month to ban visiting supporters. Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticised this decision, calling it the wrong decision, while others lauded it, claiming Maccabi fans had a recent history of violence.

West Midlands Police had classified the match as high risk, citing current intelligence and previous incidents, including violence and hate crimes during Maccabi Tel Aviv's match against Ajax in Amsterdam last season.

The ban coincided with heightened concerns about antisemitism throughout Britain following a fatal attack on a Manchester synagogue last month.

Calls from Palestinians and their supporters for a sports boycott of Israel, linked to the assault on Gaza, persist, and hopes that a recent ceasefire would ease tensions appear premature.

Aston Villa Secure Win

Meanwhile, Aston Villa beat Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday four fixture on November 7.

Morgan Rogers assisted Ian Maatsen, who scored from a tight angle in first-half stoppage time. Donyell Malen then doubled Villa's lead on the hour, converting a penalty. This victory marked Aston Villa's third win from games in the competition’s group stages.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Venues Shortlisted - Report

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 06, 2025

  2. Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

  3. Why Do the Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim to Have Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  4. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  5. First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech 'Angry', Warns NYC Mayor-Elect Is 'Off to a Bad Start'

  2. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  3. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. IND Vs AUS Highlights, 4th T20I: India Stage Comeback To Seal 48-Run Win, Take 2-1 Lead In Series

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 2nd ODI: De Kock, De Zorzi Lead Proteas To 8-Wicket Win

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report