Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: Villans Seek Win - Check Starting XIs

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 4 fixture between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park, Birmingham, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Aston Villa saw their perfect record in the group stage come to an end with a 2-1 loss to Go Ahead Eagles, and the English Premier League side will look to return to winning ways. Maccabi Tel Aviv, meanwhile, will face an uphill battle to get a good result, especially with away fans banned for security reasons. Follow the live scores and updates from the Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Nov 2025, 01:00:15 am IST Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: Starting XIs Your Villa starting XI this evening 👋 #UEL pic.twitter.com/AeNSOdBO7v — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 6, 2025 ה-11 שלנו הערב בוילה פארק 🟡🔵 #רקמכבי pic.twitter.com/inP0RO9WoA — Maccabi Tel Aviv FC (@MaccabiTLVFC) November 6, 2025

6 Nov 2025, 11:51:43 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: Where To Watch? The Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. In the Great Britain, fans can watch the match live the discover+ app and website, Amazon Prime Video, and the TNT Sports 2 channel.

6 Nov 2025, 11:44:41 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: When To Watch? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aston Villa (@avfcofficial)