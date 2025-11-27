Aston Villa Vs Young Boys LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: Emery’s In-Form Villans Target Knockout Qualification

Aston Villa vs Young Boys Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 5. | Photo: Instagram
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 5 fixture between Aston Villa and Young Boys at Villa Park in Birmingham on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Unai Emery’s side, revitalised after a poor start, have won nine of their last 11 matches and aim to secure automatic last-16 qualification. Villa dominated when these teams last met, claiming a 3-0 victory in Bern, and will look to repeat that performance at home. Young Boys, sitting on three points, need a win to stay in contention for the knockout rounds. Follow the live scores and updates from the Aston Villa vs Young Boys football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Aston Villa vs Young Boys LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Aston Villa vs Young Boys, Matchday 5
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025
Time: 11:15 PM IST
Live Streaming/Telecast: -
Aston Villa vs Young Boys LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Aston Villa’s clash against Swiss side Young Boys in Birmingham. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.