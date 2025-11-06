Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Preview, UEFA Europa League: Villains Host Israeli Side Amid Heightened Security

Aston Villa host Maccabi Tel Aviv in a UEFA Europa League match on November 6, with 700 police deployed amid protests by pro-Palestinian groups and a ban on Israeli supporters. Find out all about the game, including live streaming details and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Preview UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 4
Aston Villa's Matty Cash goes for the ball during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England, Sunday Oct. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Nick Potts
  • Aston Villa host Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 6 at Villa Park

  • Over 700 police officers deployed for match security

  • Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters banned due to protests

  • Pro-Palestinian groups plan demonstrations in Birmingham

Aston Villa will host Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv in a UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday four fixture on Thursday, November 6, at Villa Park.

Organisers have implemented enhanced security measures for the Birmingham match, deploying more than 700 police officers amid protest plans by pro-Palestinian groups. Authorities have already banned Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending the fixture.

Increased Security Amid Planned Protests

West Midlands Police have already enforced enhanced security measures, assigning over 700 officers to the event. Pro-Palestinian groups have planned to organise opposition to the Israeli club's visit. Planned protests over the war in Gaza prompted several schools in Birmingham to close early on Thursday.

"We know protests by different groups will take place on the day," the police said, "and we have plans in place which balance the right to protest with our duty to protect all communities in Birmingham."

Maccabi fans have been banned from attending the game as West Midlands Police considered the Villa Park match high risk, citing violence and hate crimes from the Israeli club's previous season match at Ajax in Amsterdam. The ban drew criticism from many, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who called it the "wrong decision".

Other European Football Fixtures

Nottingham Forest will travel to Austria to face Sturm Graz, seeking European progression. Forest secured a 2-0 win over Porto under new manager Sean Dyche. Without any points so far, Rangers will meet Roma in their European encounter.

Danish side Midtjylland will hope to maintain a perfect record against Celtic. Another team with three wins from three matches, Lyon, will play against Real Betis in Seville.

In the UEFA Conference League, Fiorentina are in Germany to face Mainz. This will be Fiorentina's first game under interim coach Daniele Galloppa after club officials fired Stefano Pioli two days ago. The Viola were winless and bottom of Serie A. Fiorentina were runner-up in consecutive Conference League finals and reached the semifinals last season.

Meanwhile, English Premier League side Crystal Palace will host Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in another match.

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Predicted Playing XI

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; Amadou Onana, Lamare Bogard; Evann Guessand, Harvey Elliott, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Roi Mishpati; Tyrese Asante, Raz Shlomo, Heitor, Roy Revivo; Kristijan Belic, Issouf Sissokho; Osher Davida, Dor Peretz, Kevin Andrade; Sayed Abu Farhi

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. In Great Britain, the game will be shown live on the discovery+ website and app, Amazon Prime Video, and the TNT Sports 2 channel.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
