Aston Villa Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Preview, UEFA Europa League: Villains Host Israeli Side Amid Heightened Security

Aston Villa's Matty Cash goes for the ball during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England, Sunday Oct. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Nick Potts

Aston Villa's Matty Cash goes for the ball during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham, England, Sunday Oct. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Nick Potts