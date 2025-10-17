Maccabi Tel Aviv's fans chant slogans at the end of the Europa League soccer match between PAOK and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Toumpa stadium, in Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos

Maccabi Tel Aviv's fans chant slogans at the end of the Europa League soccer match between PAOK and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Toumpa stadium, in Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos