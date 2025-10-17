UEFA Europa League: Maccabi Tel Aviv Banned From Match Against Aston Villa Due To 'Public Safety Concerns'

Aston Villa have banned Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from the UEFA Europa League match due to police security concerns regarding potential protests

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Maccabi Tel Aviv Banned From Aston Villa Match
Maccabi Tel Aviv's fans chant slogans at the end of the Europa League soccer match between PAOK and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Toumpa stadium, in Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aston Villa bans Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from November 7 Europe League match

  • Decision made following advice from West Midlands Police regarding security

  • Concerns raised about potential protests outside Villa Park

  • Jewish Leadership Council criticises the ban as unfair

English club Aston Villa have officially barred Maccabi Tel Aviv football supporters from attending an upcoming Europa League match at Villa Park on November 7. West Midlands Police advised Aston Villa about security concerns outside the home stadium, leading to the club's decision to ban travelling fans from the Israeli side.

Aston Villa confirmed the ban on Thursday, October 16. The club's statement cited advice from its local police force. Police initially expressed "public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl", and they also raised concerns about managing "any potential protests on the night".

Aston Villa confirmed that they are engaging in ongoing dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and local authorities. The club stated that this decision was taken "with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront."

Jewish Council Criticises Ban

Maccabi Tel Aviv are scheduled to visit Villa Park next month. The team last played an away Europa League game in September, when pro-Palestinian protests occurred at their match against PAOK in Thessaloniki, Greece, on September 24. About 120 Israeli club fans travelled to Greece for that game, and police held them behind a cordon before they entered the venue.

Last season, Maccabi Tel Aviv fans clashed violently with residents in Amsterdam during a Europa League match against Ajax.

The London-based Jewish Leadership Council criticised Thursday's decision as "unfair". The organisation stated: "It is perverse that away fans should be banned from a football match because West Midlands Police can't guarantee their safety. Aston Villa should face the consequences of this decision and the match should be played behind closed doors."

Football Security Problems With Israel

A FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifier between Italy and Israel took place on October 15 at Stadio Friuli, Udine. This match, which Italy won 3-0, featured a heavy police presence, with snipers having taken positions on the stadium roof.

Pre-match skirmishes occurred between protesters and police in Udine streets during a pro-Palestinian demonstration. However, no serious disruptions affected the venue during the match.

European football body UEFA had earlier considered a vote to suspend Israeli teams from its competitions. However, a Gaza ceasefire this month ultimately nullified this consideration.

A peace proposal on September 29 in the White House, from U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, paused the strongest push against Israeli teams by European football leaders during the two-year conflict in Gaza.

(With AP Inputs)

Tags

